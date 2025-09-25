The future of Bitcoin mining, sustainable high-performance computing, and AI: An Interview with Cango Inc. CFO

Bitcoin mining has become one of the most competitive sectors in the digital asset economy, evolving from small-scale operations into large, industrialized networks that now secure the entire Bitcoin blockchain. At its core, mining is about using computing power to validate transactions while consuming vast amounts of energy, a dynamic that has sparked debates on sustainability and innovation.

Amid this backdrop, Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is shaping its own path forward. With a vision that extends beyond mining, the company is exploring how green energy and high-performance computing (HPC) can be integrated into a long-term growth strategy. In this interview with AMB Crypto, Michael Zhang, CFO of Cango Inc., shares key insights into the company’s mission, growth approach, and how it’s navigating the intersection of mining, energy, and technology.

1. What is Cango’s vision at the intersection of high-performance computing and green energy? Why is this a natural evolution for your business?

Cango is advancing a phased strategic evolution from pure Bitcoin mining to a comprehensive “Energy + HPC” platform, building on our strengths in large-scale, low-cost operations while aligning with the global shift toward sustainability and AI-driven growth.

Our vision follows a three-phase roadmap:

Near term: Optimize our existing 50 EH/s mining capacity through efficiency upgrades and replicate the proven low-cost operational model of our Georgia mining site in other favorable power markets.

Medium term: Develop HPC expertise by piloting renewable energy storage projects aimed at achieving near-zero-cost mining, while selectively retrofitting facilities for HPC applications.

Long term: Build out a dynamic computing platform that intelligently allocates energy between Bitcoin mining and AI workloads, integrating mining, HPC services, and green-energy trading into a synergistic and diversified revenue model.

This evolution is a natural next step for Cango. Our track record in energy efficiency, infrastructure scalability, and operational discipline provides a strong foundation to extend beyond mining into HPC. By aligning computing with green energy storage and AI demand, we are positioning ourselves at the heart of two of the most transformative megatrends of this decade.

Green energy storage is central to this strategy. We are pursuing two parallel paths: i) identifying global M&A opportunities for rapid deployment, and ii) gaining hands-on experience by investing in pilot projects with experienced partners. These efforts not only advance our sustainability agenda but also create new, high-value opportunities at the intersection of AI computing and energy.

We expect pilot project planning to be finalized in the first half of 2026, laying the groundwork for Cango to become a leader in next-generation energy-enabled computing—a platform that creates enduring value for our stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable future.

2. Cango recently announced their Q2 results, what are any notable highlights or trends from the second quarter that you can share, and how do they reflect the progress of Cango’s strategic transformation so far?

Q2 2025 marked a milestone in Cango’s transformation. First, we completed the divestiture of our China operations and the acquisition of 18EH/s in hashrate; we also finalized the change in ownership and established a new management structure and team. We are now fully prepared and ready to move forward.

Operationally, we reached 50 EH/s of mining capacity, securing roughly 6% of the global Bitcoin network and placing Cango among the industry’s top-tier players. July production rose 44% month-over-month to 650.5 BTC, reflecting full deployment of this capacity. Our diversified global footprint and ongoing hardware upgrades continue to drive industry-leading efficiency. Meanwhile, our Bitcoin holdings exceeded 5,000 BTC, reinforcing our “Mine & Hold” strategy.

On the financial side, it’s especially worth highlighting that, while maintaining scale, we’ve validated the effectiveness of our business model through solid financials. We achieved $139.8 million in total revenue, with Bitcoin mining contributing $138.1 million​​, while delivering ​​99.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating robust core profitability despite a reported net loss primarily due to non-cash accounting adjustments related to strategic transactions. Cash reserves remained strong at $117.8 million, giving us flexibility to pursue further optimization and growth.

Overall, Q2 validated Cango’s scale, resilience, and operating model, while underscoring our transition toward a broader energy and high-performance computing platform.

3. Cango Inc. currently holds over $524 million in Bitcoin, having entered the crypto space less than a year ago. What is your key operational goals for the next phase, and how do they translate into tangible benefits for your stakeholders?

Our immediate focus is to fully maximize the value of our 50 EH/s mining capacity by driving operational efficiency, upgrading hardware, and pursuing selective site acquisitions with low electricity costs. These steps will increase production, lower costs per BTC, and further strengthen our energy security.

We remain disciplined in capital allocation, prioritizing opportunities that enhance efficiency while laying the groundwork for future expansion into green energy storage and high-performance computing (HPC). Operating this infrastructure gives us critical hands-on experience that will support our long-term evolution into an integrated “Energy + HPC” platform.

Recent progress underscores our momentum: operational hashrate rose from 40.91 EH/s in July to 43.74 EH/s in August, with efficiency improving from 81% to 87%. Our target is to achieve industry-leading efficiency above 90%, a benchmark that will guide us moving forward.

4. With mining operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa, how does this global distribution enhance efficiency, resilience, and market reach?

Our mining operations are strategically diversified across key global regions to optimize energy costs and mitigate jurisdictional risks. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s 50 EH/s mining capacity is deployed across North America (38%), East Africa (37%), the Middle East (15%), South America (9%), and Canada (1%).

Cango’s diversified geographic strategy balances immediate cost advantages with long-term optionality for energy-HPC integration. The phased infrastructure transition—from third-party hosting to controlled sites—prioritizes the U.S. while leveraging the Middle East and East Africa for complementary strengths. Investors should monitor progress in operational efficiency (90%+ target)

5. Bitcoin mining is often criticized for its environmental impact. As Cango expands its mining operations, what role do you see green energy playing in your long-term strategy?

Green energy storage is one of our most important strategic objectives. We are advancing along two parallel paths:

Global M&A: Identifying and acquiring energy storage and renewable assets that can be rapidly deployed to scale our green energy capacity.

Hands-on pilot projects: Investing alongside experienced partners to design, build, and operate energy storage solutions, giving us the operational expertise needed for long-term leadership.

This dual approach allows us to both accelerate near-term deployment and build the internal capabilities to manage energy assets at scale. Over time, our goal is to create a dynamic computing platform that balances Bitcoin mining, HPC workloads, and renewable energy trading, delivering sustainable growth for investors while contributing to the decarbonization of the digital economy.

6. How will you leverage artificial‑intelligence tools to optimize mining efficiency, power consumption and HPC workload allocation across your facilities? Do you see AI becoming a differentiator for Cango compared to other mining and HPC players?

Cango’s current business focus remains on BTC mining, leveraging AI primarily to optimize mining efficiency and power consumption through dynamic equipment management and energy arbitrage. While energy initiatives and AI/HPC capabilities are part of our future strategic direction, these areas are currently in pilot phases and not yet operational.

Looking ahead, as AI infrastructure develops, we plan to use AI tools to dynamically allocate resources between BTC mining and HPC workloads based on real-time market conditions and profitability. This future integration aims to maximize asset utilization across our hybrid energy and compute platform.

AI is expected to become a long-term differentiator by enabling operational flexibility and cross-domain optimization as we transition toward a diversified energy and HPC business model.

7. Crypto is notoriously volatile, with constant shifts in regulations, technology advancements, and market sentiment. What capabilities or milestones will define Cango’s competitiveness over the next five years?

Over the next five years, Cango’s competitiveness will be defined by our ability to adapt rapidly, innovate technologically, and navigate regulatory shifts effectively. Key milestones include expanding our digital-asset infrastructure, executing strategic energy and technology investments, and leveraging our strengthened leadership team to enter new markets and scale operations efficiently. By combining proven adaptability with deep sector expertise, Cango aims to stay ahead of market volatility and capture emerging opportunities.

8. If you could define Cango’s future in a single sentence that would inspire both investors and the crypto community, what would it be?

A rapidly emerging global leader in Bitcoin mining, strategically evolving into an integrated energy and high-performance computing platform that maximizes value through scalable infrastructure, operational excellence, and dynamic resource allocation.

