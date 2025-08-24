The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX

Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.

Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them?

Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay

Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.

But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy requirements. Platforms must recognize the need to bridge the knowledge gap through education-embedded user journeys. Crypto platforms can offer far more efficient, blockchain-based fintech solutions in remittance-heavy Cambodia and the Philippines, where such transactions make up 9% of GDP, by leveraging stablecoins to simplify transfers, reduce costs, and enhance transparency.

Financial sovereignty will remain aspirational for underbanked populations and emerging markets without contextualized features and user-oriented solutions. Platforms that embed jurisdictional intelligence at their core and localize products with compliance and cultural relevance will set the standard for future adoption. This ultimately differentiates between short-term participation and long-term leadership.

Compliance as a competitive moat

The industry is at a juncture where compliance has become the ultimate competitive moat. Low-cost, government-backed payment rails are displacing traditional payment flows, challenging global card networks like Mastercard and Visa. Today, regulated fiat-crypto integration carries similar potential to displace legacy infrastructure, which can only be unlocked by those actively building trusted access by working within regulatory parameters.

When there is regulatory clarity, progress and adoption will follow. The UAE attracted $34 billion in crypto inflows in the Middle East last year. India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is another example of how regulation can boost fraud indicators in safeguarding user funds. Collective efforts across borders can encourage crypto platforms to integrate automated compliance and risk monitoring at the protocol level.

A regulated foundation also makes cross-border capital flow more viable. This allows them to meet institutional demands for transparent, scalable access to diversified liquidity and global capital markets. Permissioned scale is underway, where regulation, payments and liquidity infrastructure extend in sync. Stablecoin developments further complement this infrastructure, providing a strong, programmable medium for cross-border settlements that bridge traditional finance and crypto ecosystems.

AI and RWA as financial democratisation enablers

AI introduces three indispensable elements: real-time regulatory interpretation, fraud detection and parity-based trading. Platforms can navigate jurisdictional requirements by injecting regulatory intelligence directly into trading mechanisms while optimizing user experience.

Real-world assets (RWAs) further expand that opportunity. Tokenized real estate, sovereign bonds, and commodities such as gold are gaining traction, with a projection to grow into a $10 trillion market by 2030, particularly in economies seeking to diversify wealth pools and investment options. In ESG sectors like agriculture, carbon credits and trade receivables, tokenization removes friction, reduces reliance on intermediaries and accelerates settlement timelines. It creates liquidity for underserved participants, including small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), while offering institutional investors new, risk-adjusted, diversified returns.

Partnerships across capital markets and crypto companies also lay the groundwork for tokenized private equity and other frontier assets. While still deemed mainly uncharted waters, clarity is poised to catch up as giants like BlackRock, eToro, Robinhood and Coinbase call for RWA representation in mainstream portfolios.

An AI-native approach that can price, route and settle RWA trades must integrate compliance throughout the stack, from onboarding and identity verification to transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting. This compliant, AI-powered core will become a definitive innovation for the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Victorious platforms are those that scale by design

The payoff from speculative surges has faded. Today’s growth comes from platforms designed to scale with the rules. When regulation is a given, the true differentiator lies in those who will build trust, liquidity, and utility that endures across jurisdictions.

Leadership in this emerging reality will come from platforms fluent in regulatory nuance, grounded in user behavior and equipped with the technology to unlock compliant access to global capital and real-world assets. As the Asia-Middle East corridor sets the pace, the platforms that master permissioned scale will write crypto’s next playbook.

