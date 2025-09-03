The Future of Finance is Tokenized: Ondo’s Vision for RWAs

Ondo Finance is at the forefront of the real-world asset (RWA) revolution, bringing traditional financial products like U.S. treasuries, stocks, and ETFs onto blockchain rails. In this episode of the Defiant Podcast, Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, dives into democratizing access to financial markets for a global audience. By tokenizing assets, Ondo enables 24/7 mobility, seamless DeFi integration, and enhanced investor protections, all while addressing the inefficiencies of traditional finance.

🎙️ Listen to Interview

📺 Watch Video

Episode Description

Ondo Finance is at the forefront of the real-world asset (RWA) revolution, bringing traditional financial products like U.S. treasuries, stocks, and ETFs onto blockchain rails. In this episode of the Defiant Podcast, Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, dives into democratizing access to financial markets for a global audience. By tokenizing assets, Ondo enables 24/7 mobility, seamless DeFi integration, and enhanced investor protections, all while addressing the inefficiencies of traditional finance.

Ian also shares insights into Ondo’s upcoming tokenized equities launch, their innovative approach to liquidity and pricing, and the broader implications of regulatory clarity for the RWA space. With a mission to create open, global financial rails, Ondo is not just building products but laying the foundation for the future of finance.

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction to the DefiantPodcast

01:30 – Welcoming Ian, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance

01:55 – What is Ondo Finance?

02:22 – Tokenizing Treasuries, Stocks, and ETFs

03:12 – Solving Accessibility and Mobility in Finance

04:50 – The Evolution of Ondo’s Tokenized Assets: OUSD and USDY

07:04 – Comparing Ondo’s Products to Competitors Like BlackRock

12:26 – Growth of Tokenized Treasuries and Regulatory Milestones

20:26 – Ondo’s Plans for Tokenized Equities

28:24 – Challenges and Opportunities in Tokenized Stocks

33:02 – Ondo’s Layer 1 Blockchain and DeFi Integration

38:52 – The Future of Real-World Assets on Chain

44:13 – Ondo’s Long-Term Vision for Global Finance