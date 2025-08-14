The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08307-3.09%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13785+0.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02626-2.88%

EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform.

Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the the future of crypto mining:

EMCD has grown from a mining pool into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem serving miners and investors across Eastern Europe and beyond. Michael shares his inspiring entrepreneurial journey, beginning with his early days in IT support and detailing how he built EMCD into a powerhouse offering a range of crypto verticals, including staking wallets and swaps.

This episode delves deep into the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency mining, exploring its increasing institutionalization and EMCD’s global expansion, with operations in the US and Ethiopia. Michael also offers his insights on Bitcoin’s future, the role of transaction fees, and EMCD’s commitment to building out payment and investment infrastructure alongside their core mining business. Discover EMCD’s innovative solutions, including a crypto wallet for international payments and a B2B processing solution, and learn how this company is shaping the future of the crypto world.

To learn more about the project visit EMCD.IO, and follow the team on X.

The Bitcoin.com News podcast features interviews with the most interesting leaders, founders and investors in the world of Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. Follow us on iTunes or Spotify.

This is a sponsored podcast. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds