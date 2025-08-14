The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis

EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform.

Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the the future of crypto mining:

EMCD has grown from a mining pool into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem serving miners and investors across Eastern Europe and beyond. Michael shares his inspiring entrepreneurial journey, beginning with his early days in IT support and detailing how he built EMCD into a powerhouse offering a range of crypto verticals, including staking wallets and swaps.

This episode delves deep into the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency mining, exploring its increasing institutionalization and EMCD’s global expansion, with operations in the US and Ethiopia. Michael also offers his insights on Bitcoin’s future, the role of transaction fees, and EMCD’s commitment to building out payment and investment infrastructure alongside their core mining business. Discover EMCD’s innovative solutions, including a crypto wallet for international payments and a B2B processing solution, and learn how this company is shaping the future of the crypto world.

