The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3?

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date

The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix Netflix dropped the first trailer for fantasy series The Witcher's fourth season Saturday evening. This is our first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia actually in action. We've seen plenty of set photos, but now we get to watch the new monster hunter actually fight a monster – specifically, a wraith. It sounds like Season 3 will once again follow our heroes on separate journeys. The logline reads: "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good." Here's the trailer: Netflix also announced that all eight episodes of Season 4 will drop on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. Toss a coin to your Witcher costume designers. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," previous Witcher star, Henry Cavill, posted to his Instagram account back in 2022 prior to the third season's release. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf." This was followed by one of the weirdest marketing campaigns I've ever seen for a TV show, with Netflix putting up billboards that said "He's Still Geralt" as advertisements for Season 3, which was split into two parts. To make matters worse, one of the show's producers blamed American viewers for the dumbing down of the show's script.