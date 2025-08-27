The Greater Bay Area Financiers Association WEB3 Alliance was officially established

PANews reported on August 27 that on August 27, the WEB3 Alliance of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association was officially established at the "Hong Kong Blockchain Summit Forum" co-organized by Xinhuo Technology and the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association.

The alliance aims to jointly build an open, collaborative, and innovative WEB3 ecosystem to help the Greater Bay Area seize the commanding heights of global digital economic development. The founding members of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association WEB3 Alliance include:

Mr. Weng Xiaoqi, CEO of Xinhuo Technology; Mr. Wang Long, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Mr. Zhou Chenggang, CEO and Executive Director of CPIC Asset Management (Hong Kong); Mr. Li Baochen, Chairman of Minsheng Capital; Mr. Bai Haifeng, Head of Asset Management at CMB International and Director of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Mr. Qu Tianshi, Senior Economist at Bloomberg and Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Cui Song, Executive Director and CEO of OSL; Mr. Chen Peiquan, Executive Director and Deputy CEO of Victory Securities; Mr. Xia Le, Chief Economist of BBVA; and Ms. Feng Meishan, General Manager of Lianlian International. The Greater Bay Area Financiers Association's WEB3 Alliance will subsequently include more institutions, industry organizations, and outstanding WEB3 leaders.

