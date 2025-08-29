The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

2025/08/29 07:38

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) was traded to the Green Bay Packers Thursday.

Go big or go home.

That’s rarely been the Green Bay Packers’ approach.

But Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has pushed all his chips to the middle and traded for Dallas standout Micah Parsons.

According to NFL.com, the Packers are trading at least two first round draft picks for Parsons. Green Bay is also giving Parsons a new four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed.

(This is a developing story that will be updated shortly)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/28/the-green-bay-packers-are-trading-for-cowboys-star-micah-parsons/

