The HackerNoon Newsletter: Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? (9/20/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/21 00:02

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 20, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, FORTRAN: First High-level Programming Language Created in 1954, NYSE Closes for First Time in History in 1873 , De Klerk Ushers in era of Reform in 1989 , and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 to Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All), let’s dive right in.

Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030


By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More.

Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All)


By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More.

Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable?


By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope Peter Ludlow. Read More.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5


By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week... Read More.

How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage


By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More.


