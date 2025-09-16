The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 (9/15/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 15, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Apple IIgs: Last major Apple II in 1986, ACM founded: Advancing Computing Worldwide. in 1947, Google.com Domain Name Registered in 1997 , and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 to Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash, let’s dive right in.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week... Read More.

New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams

By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 7 Min read ] The Internet in 2025 is more Balkanized than decentralized, and censorship is taking full advantage of it. Read More.

Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash

By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Lets see more of this story! Read More.

The Mining Barrier is Breaking: How Liquid Staking Will Democratize Bitcoins Next Big Thing

By @vladimirgorbunov [ 2 Min read ] Bitcoin mining is going mainstream. Discover how new protocols are breaking down barriers to turn it into a liquid, accessible asset for everyone. Read More.

The AI FOMO Dilemma: Why Agility Gives Practitioners an Edge in the AI Era

By @stefanw [ 5 Min read ] AI FOMO comes from seeing everyone’s polished AI achievements while you see all your own experiments, failures, and confusion. Read More.

🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️

ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME

We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️