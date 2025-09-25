The HackerNoon Newsletter: Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You (9/24/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can't Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let's dive right in.

The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature

By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More.

How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents

By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our application is containerized and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More.

Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds)

By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More.

Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You

By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More.

