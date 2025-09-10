The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/10 00:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.683+0.54%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in.

Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1?


By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More.

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion


By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More.

The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs


By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More.

AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse.


By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More.

Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm


By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$216.18+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01903+0.05%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04241-5.98%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013446-6.32%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004863-0.59%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager
Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 10th that US SEC documents show that Grayscale has submitted S-3 registration statements for the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) to the SEC. Grayscale has also submitted an S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, intending to publicly offer securities in the United States.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$578.9-1.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004867-0.18%
Litecoin
LTC$112.27-0.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 07:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control

Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence