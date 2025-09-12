The HackerNoon Newsletter: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/11/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/12 00:02
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.008508+10.81%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 11, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, ICE Spacecraft Passes Through Comet's Tail in 1985 , Atari VCS (2600) Released, Revolutionizes Gaming in 1977, Stanley Brothers Granted Motor Vehicle Patent in 1900, First Public Remote Computation Demonstrated, 1940 in 1940, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines to Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?, let’s dive right in.

Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?


By @IHODLem [ 3 Min read ] Born in 88, Ive lived on both sides of the digital divide. Tech worker grappling with the convenience-to-control pipeline were all walking into. Read More.

Labubu Authenticity Guide


By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines


By @davidivus [ 5 Min read ] Recovering injured soldiers from the Ukrainian frontline is fraught with risk. Now machines are taking on the task. Read More.

Cursor’s Credit-Based Plans Leave Developers Puzzled, Frustrated


By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] Cursors new pricing model sparks community backlash as it shifts from a request-based to a credit-based system. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015963-4.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Partager
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0592+2.18%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24209+2.98%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.36%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,013.48+1.86%
MANTRA
OM$0.2174+0.13%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06