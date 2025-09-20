The HackerNoon Newsletter: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Smiley Emoticon Created by Fahlman in 1982, US-led Invasion Restores Democracy to Haiti in 1994, New Zealand Grants Women's Suffrage in 1893, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space to New frontiers in Human AI Interface, let’s dive right in. Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space By @nftbro [ 9 Min read ] In “small space”, the priorities are different: low cost, rapid iteration, and the use of CubeSats on Raspberry Pi and Linux containers. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania By @youcefhq [ 4 Min read ] The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22? Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Smiley Emoticon Created by Fahlman in 1982, US-led Invasion Restores Democracy to Haiti in 1994, New Zealand Grants Women's Suffrage in 1893, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space to New frontiers in Human AI Interface, let’s dive right in. Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space By @nftbro [ 9 Min read ] In “small space”, the priorities are different: low cost, rapid iteration, and the use of CubeSats on Raspberry Pi and Linux containers. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania By @youcefhq [ 4 Min read ] The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22? Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

The HackerNoon Newsletter: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/19/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/20 00:02
How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 19, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Smiley Emoticon Created by Fahlman in 1982, US-led Invasion Restores Democracy to Haiti in 1994, New Zealand Grants Women's Suffrage in 1893, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space to New frontiers in Human AI Interface, let’s dive right in.

Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space


By @nftbro [ 9 Min read ] In “small space”, the priorities are different: low cost, rapid iteration, and the use of CubeSats on Raspberry Pi and Linux containers. Read More.

New frontiers in Human AI Interface


By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy


By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More.

AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania


By @youcefhq [ 4 Min read ] The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22? Read More.

Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy


By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More.


