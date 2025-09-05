The HackerNoon Newsletter: Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game (9/4/2025)

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 4, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Birth of Google in 1998, First power plant in the US in 1882, Amazon's Stock Hits $1 Trillion Valuation in 2018, and we present you with these top quality stories.

Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game


By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


