The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change

By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More.

