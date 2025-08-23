How are you, hacker?

One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI

By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 5 Min read ] What happens when you put ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok through the Big Five personality test? Spoiler: they’re eager, brown-nosing, and unhinged. Read More.

The One Question I Ask Before Investing in Any AI Company

By @hacker90235211 [ 4 Min read ] Before you start an AI company or invest in one, always imagine a moment when the AI component is available to everyone tomorrow for free. Read More.

From the Big Bang to Superintelligence: A Story of Inevitability

By @3l4d [ 6 Min read ] An essay on how the second law of thermodynamics shape the long arc from the Big Bang to AGI, suggesting superintelligence as a physical inevitability. Read More.

How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder

By @johnwrites [ 4 Min read ] Discover how SocialFi crowdfunding platforms like SeedList are disrupting traditional VC funding in crypto. Read More.

