The HackerNoon Newsletter: The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply (8/30/2025)

Threshold
The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply


By @hacker91808649 [ 7 Min read ] Explores how predictive systems enforce silent authority. From ERP forms to credit scores, obedience now happens without commands, as structures compel complian Read More.


A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
