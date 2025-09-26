The HackerNoon Newsletter: Trust Building is Simple - Heres How (9/25/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 25, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Mars Observer Mission in 1992, The Underwater Telephone Revolution in 1956, Motorola Incorporation in 1928, MCM/70 Microcomputer Introduction in 1973, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs to Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models, let’s dive right in. Trust Building is Simple - Heres How By @startupsoftheweek [ 5 Min read ] Win trust, not volume: be helpful and transparent; use interviews, data, and community; avoid salesy fluff. Read More. A Guide to Effective PR Reviews - Part 1 By @jacoblandry [ 4 Min read ] Code reviews arent something many of us are taught but all have to learn. How to approach a code review from a POV that will benefit your entire team. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and its a scary one. Read More. The Best Storytelling Era Might Already Be Behind Us By @onlygreatcontent [ 5 Min read ] But maybe, just maybe, we remember that stories once saved us. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 25, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Mars Observer Mission in 1992, The Underwater Telephone Revolution in 1956, Motorola Incorporation in 1928, MCM/70 Microcomputer Introduction in 1973, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs to Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models, let’s dive right in. Trust Building is Simple - Heres How By @startupsoftheweek [ 5 Min read ] Win trust, not volume: be helpful and transparent; use interviews, data, and community; avoid salesy fluff. Read More. A Guide to Effective PR Reviews - Part 1 By @jacoblandry [ 4 Min read ] Code reviews arent something many of us are taught but all have to learn. How to approach a code review from a POV that will benefit your entire team. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and its a scary one. Read More. The Best Storytelling Era Might Already Be Behind Us By @onlygreatcontent [ 5 Min read ] But maybe, just maybe, we remember that stories once saved us. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️