The HackerNoon Newsletter: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (8/29/2025)

On this day, The British Computer Misuse Act Went into Effect in 1990, Michael Faraday Discovered Electromagnetic Induction in 1831, Meitnerium was Synthesized for the First time in 1982.

Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights


By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] Explore how AI reshapes writing, education, work, and creativity. Share your thoughts by answering 11 key questions on humanity’s role in the AI age. Read More.

From Keywords to Concepts: Optimizing for AI Understanding


By @hackmarketing [ 3 Min read ] Learn how to show up in AI results by writing for semantic understanding. Read More.

How AI and Robotics Are Automating ATP Testing and Hygiene Monitoring


By @bethcrush [ 6 Min read ] Discover how AI and robotics are revolutionizing hygiene monitoring with automated ATP testing, reducing errors, and predicting contamination risks. Read More.

How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence


By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More.

What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable?


By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More.


