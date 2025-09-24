The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 23, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Firefox: Open-Source Browser in 2002, Fusajiro Yamauchi Founded Nintendo in Japan in 1889, First Android-Based Smartphone in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football to Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone, let’s dive right in. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Why Agentic AIs $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Agentic AI Market is estimated to reach USD 196.6 billion By 2034, Riding on a Strong 43.8% CAGR. Why the surge ends human decision-making. Read More. Crash Course in Bevy and Rust for the Impatient Programmer: Chapter 1 – Let There Be a Player By @febin [ 25 Min read ] Build your first 2D game in Rust with Bevy 0.16: set up camera, spawn a player, move with keyboard, add sprite animation, and structure code with plugins. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Michael Saylors Legacy: The Bitcoin Corporate Revolution By @ras [ 7 Min read ] Why Wall Street Is Embracing Michael Saylors Digital Gold Rush for Bitcoin Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 23, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Firefox: Open-Source Browser in 2002, Fusajiro Yamauchi Founded Nintendo in Japan in 1889, First Android-Based Smartphone in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football to Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone, let’s dive right in. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Why Agentic AIs $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Agentic AI Market is estimated to reach USD 196.6 billion By 2034, Riding on a Strong 43.8% CAGR. Why the surge ends human decision-making. Read More. Crash Course in Bevy and Rust for the Impatient Programmer: Chapter 1 – Let There Be a Player By @febin [ 25 Min read ] Build your first 2D game in Rust with Bevy 0.16: set up camera, spawn a player, move with keyboard, add sprite animation, and structure code with plugins. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Michael Saylors Legacy: The Bitcoin Corporate Revolution By @ras [ 7 Min read ] Why Wall Street Is Embracing Michael Saylors Digital Gold Rush for Bitcoin Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

2025/09/24
How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 23, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Firefox: Open-Source Browser in 2002, Fusajiro Yamauchi Founded Nintendo in Japan in 1889, First Android-Based Smartphone in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories.

Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone


By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More.

Why Agentic AIs $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making


By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Agentic AI Market is estimated to reach USD 196.6 billion By 2034, Riding on a Strong 43.8% CAGR. Why the surge ends human decision-making. Read More.

Crash Course in Bevy and Rust for the Impatient Programmer: Chapter 1 – Let There Be a Player


By @febin [ 25 Min read ] Build your first 2D game in Rust with Bevy 0.16: set up camera, spawn a player, move with keyboard, add sprite animation, and structure code with plugins. Read More.

India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football


By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More.

Michael Saylors Legacy: The Bitcoin Corporate Revolution


By @ras [ 7 Min read ] Why Wall Street Is Embracing Michael Saylors Digital Gold Rush for Bitcoin Read More.


