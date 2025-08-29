The HackerNoon Newsletter: Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me (8/28/2025)

How are you, hacker?

Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me

By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More.

Vibe-Codings Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing

By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More.

Why Gaming Needs a Game Changer: Decentralization and the Future of Play

By @joeysats [ 7 Min read ] Gaming now outgrosses the film and music industry, combined. A case for decentralized ownership, simpler onboarding, real security and a fun-first blueprint. Read More.

Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield()

By @wolfriend [ 21 Min read ] A practical guide to scheduler.yield() – the new Prioritized Task Scheduling API that prevents Main Thread blocking and improves user experience. Read More.

From Yeezy to Sleazy: The Dark Side of Star-Powered Crypto

By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] From Kanye’s YZY to Trump’s TRUMP, celebrity coins pump then crash. Learn why hype fails, how scams spread, and what signals help avoid wipeouts. Read More.

