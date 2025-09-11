The Internet Information Office investigated and dealt with the case of the Xiaohongshu platform damaging the online ecology in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 11 that recently, in response to the problem that the Xiaohongshu platform failed to fulfill its main responsibility for information content management, and frequently presented a number of negative information contents such as hyping celebrity personal dynamics and trivial terms in the key links of the hot search list, which damaged the network ecology, the Cyberspace Administration of China instructed the Shanghai Cyberspace Administration of China to take measures such as interviews, orders to correct within a time limit, warnings, and strict punishment of those responsible against the Xiaohongshu platform in accordance with the "Regulations on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Content" and other relevant regulations.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to SoSoValue data, on September 10th, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $757 million, marking three consecutive days of net inflows. Among them, Fidelity ETF FBTC saw a single-day inflow of $299 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $12.177 billion; BlackRock ETF IBIT saw a single-day inflow of $211 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $59.147 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $147.829 billion, accounting for 6.53% of Bitcoin's total market value, with a cumulative net inflow of $55.636 billion.
Ethereum faced a rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors tied to the SSV Network. On Sept. 10, 39 validators were penalized, according to data from blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. making it one of the largest…
PANews reported on September 11 that Joseph Lubin, founder of Consensys, tweeted that those holding Linea tokens will have the opportunity to receive more rewards, mainly in the form of other tokens, some from Consensys and some from cooperation agreements.
