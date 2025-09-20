This article provides a formal, step-by-step proof demonstrating the mathematical implications of unproductivity and anonymity within a fair economic framework.This article provides a formal, step-by-step proof demonstrating the mathematical implications of unproductivity and anonymity within a fair economic framework.

The Mathematical Foundation of Fairness: Proving Key Principles in an Economic Model

2025/09/20

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness

    2.1 A free economy

    2.2 A free and fair economy

  2. Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy

    3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game

    3.2 Existence of an equilibrium

  3. Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy

  4. A free economy with social justice and inclusion

    5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice

    5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency

  5. Some applications

    6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm

    6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy

    6.3 Bias in academic publishing

    6.4 Exchange economies

  6. Contributions to the closely related literature

  7. Conclusion and References

Appendix

Appendix

Proof of Proposition 1.

Sufficiency. We show that the allocation scheme Sh satisfies ALUM.

\

\ It follows that the allocation Sh satisfies x-Anonymity for each x ∈ X. Hence, Sh satisfies Anonymity.

\

\

\

\

\ \ \ \ \

:::info Authors:

(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze [email protected]);

(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa ([email protected]);

(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

