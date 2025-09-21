The Mathematics of Life and Death

Abstract and 1. Introduction
The well-posed global solution
Nontrivial stationary solution
3.1 Spectral theory of integro-differential operator
3.2 The existence, uniqueness and stability of nontrivial stationary solution
The sharp criteria for persistence or extinction
The limiting behaviors of solutions with respect to advection
Numerical simulations
Discussion, Statements and Declarations, Acknowledgement, and References
The eigenvalue problem is an important tool to study the longtime behaviors of elliptic and parabolic problems, especially the sign of principal eigenvalue of the linearized operator can determine the existence and stability of nontrivial stationary solution, even the persistence of species, see [20, 32, 44, 45].
\ And some standard properties have shown in [32].
Firstly, we shall the strong maximal principle for the stationary problem.
\ Notice that (3.5) (or (3.6)) has only one trivial solution u = 0.In the following, we still only consider the details for (3.5).
\ Hence, we obtain a contradiction, and so the theorem holds.
\ In summary, the results about the existence/nonexistence, uniqueness of nontrivial solutions of (3.5) and the stability of nontrivial/trivial solution are as follows.
:::info Authors:
(1) Yaobin Tang, School of Mathematics and Statistics, HNP-LAMA, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan 410083, P. R. China;
(2) Binxiang Dai, School of Mathematics and Statistics, HNP-LAMA, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan 410083, P. R. China ([email protected]).
:::
:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
:::
