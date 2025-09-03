The Meme That Marches Forward

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:03
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0168+2.00%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.88+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09842+0.62%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002122-17.01%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001806-6.61%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002501-2.03%

 HAIN, a bold new entrant in the blockchain world, is redefining the memecoin landscape with a presale that has already begun generating buzz across global communities. Priced at just $0.000000001 per token, HAIN positions itself as the coin of accessibility, humor, and unstoppable momentum.

Unlike typical memecoins that rely solely on hype, HAIN embodies resilience and forward motion. Built on the ERC-20 standard with support for ETH, USDT, and USDC, its presale is designed with inclusivity in mind — giving early supporters more than just a token, but the chance to be part of a growing cultural movement.

“HAIN is not about quick flips; it’s about creating a culture of strength, unity, and laughter,” said the HAIN team. “When the market feels heavy, HAIN keeps marching forward.”

Key Highlights of HAIN

  •  Narrative-driven token powered by humor and community storytelling
  •  ERC-20 accessibility for true global inclusivity
  •  Early entry pricing designed for mass adoption
  •  Rapidly growing collective of holders shaping the meme economy

In an increasingly crowded crypto market, HAIN stands out as proof that a project with identity, resilience, and direction can carve its own path.

Learn more and join the presale: https://chainintellectcoin.com

#HAIN #Presale #MovingForward

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hain-the-meme-that-marches-forward/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019932+28.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09951+0.34%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 00:11
Partager
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306+0.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+1.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 23:00
Partager
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
XRP
XRP$2.8043+2.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0265-1.96%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 22:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Ethereum reaches 19.45M active addresses in August, nearing 2021 peak levels

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List