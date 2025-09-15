The Mining Barrier is Breaking: How Liquid Staking Will Democratize Bitcoin's Next Big Thing

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/15 14:18
Nowchain
NOW$0.00588-0.84%

Bitcoin is attracting growing institutional interest — governments, regulators, and financial institutions are increasingly engaging with it — not only as a tradable instrument, but as a potential part of national reserves, a strategic resource, and even an accepted layer of international finance. With U.S. initiatives to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, new crypto legislation under debate, and the International Monetary Fund signaling acceptance, the real question is no longer if Bitcoin will integrate into the global financial system, but how deeply and how quickly this process will unfold.

In March 2025, the United States formalized a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded through seized and forfeited coins. Unlike past auctions, these bitcoins will be held rather than sold, reflecting their growing status as a long-term store of value. Simultaneously, new crypto laws such as the GENIUS Act seek to regulate stablecoins and bring digital assets under clearer legal frameworks. These moves are not just about control; they reflect an acknowledgment of crypto’s permanence. On the global stage, the International Monetary Fund has reached an “acceptance stage” with Bitcoin, signaling that the world’s financial governance institutions are beginning to recognize its legitimacy.

As Bitcoin secures its place in international finance, the mining industry is also entering the spotlight. Mining is no longer seen as a fringe activity; it is increasingly regarded as critical infrastructure, comparable to data centers or energy facilities. Institutional investors and even governments are exploring how mining can stabilize energy grids, monetize surplus renewable power, and contribute to broader economic strategy. Mining, once purely technical, is being reframed as strategic. Despite this growing importance, mining remains difficult to access for most individuals. The barriers are significant: high capital costs for hardware, the need for cheap and stable energy contracts, operational risks, and regulatory uncertainty. For these reasons, large-scale players dominate the industry, while ordinary users often see mining as out of reach.

Ethereum has already demonstrated a way to break down such barriers. Lido introduced liquid staking, enabling users to pool ETH and delegate validation to a decentralized set of operators. In return, they received stETH tokens that remained liquid and usable across DeFi platforms. It is not far-fetched to expect a similar model for Bitcoin. Early projects such as TeraHash are already experimenting with tokenized mining — allowing participants to share mining rewards without owning or managing physical equipment. By turning mining into a liquid, DeFi-compatible activity, such protocols could open the industry to millions of users worldwide. If successful, these models could transform mining from a capital-intensive niche into a broadly accessible financial product.

With institutional reserves established, new regulatory clarity, and IMF recognition, Bitcoin has clearly entered a new phase of adoption. Mining, too, seems poised for transformation as new protocols lower the barriers for participation.

\n

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Partager
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Partager
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months