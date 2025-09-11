The Monsters In Yeon Sang-Ho’s Film ‘The Ugly’ Are All Humans

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.09989-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016058-5.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003634+1.70%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01684+0.05%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01257-0.71%

Park Jeong-min plays both the son and the younger version of his father in the film ‘The Ugly.’

TIFF

The Ugly, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the director best known for his live action zombie film Train to Busan, its sequel Peninsula, and the animated prequel Seoul Station. Yeon also created the South Korean superhero film Psychokinesis and co-wrote the sci-fi TV drama Parasyte: The Grey, in which parasites turn humans into monsters. The monsters in his latest film, The Ugly, are all human.

The film begins with a documentary crew interviewing Park Yeong-gu (Kwon Hae-hyo), a blind stamp carver, who explains that even the visually impaired can perceive beauty. His son, Dong-hwan (Park Jeong-min) has grown up with a father, now considered a national treasure for his life’s work of pursuing a traditional craft. Dong-hwan’s mother disappeared when he was a baby, so his devoted father is the only parent he’s ever known. While making the documentary, the body of Dong-hwan’s mother is discovered, prompting several interviews investigating her death. Yeon based the script on stories his mother told him when he was younger, things that happened when she was young. The Ugly is so much more than a whodunit.

‘I structured the story so that the son Dong-hwan is listening to the older generation’s stories and the format is that it’s five different interviews,” said Yeon. “Until the middle of the movie you’re trying to find out who did it. But the focus shifts after that and we really delve into the depths of human nature and at the end you see what kind of choices we make as a generation. I think those are the questions that I wanted the audience to think about.”

There is a lot to consider. What’s beauty? What’s ugliness? What crimes can you justify in your quest to survive or even create. There aren’t many sympathetic characters in The Ugly and yet it’s the kind of film that stays with you. Yeon started the narrative as a script, while making his animated film The Fake, but turned it into a graphic novel (2018) before it became a script again.

“Turning it into a graphic novel was probably during the production of Psychokinesis,” said Yeon. “When I first made that into a graphic novel, I guess I had a desire to turn it into a visual form someday.”

The meticulously executed thriller was self-financed, costing around 200 million won or around $145,000, with a tight filming schedule of three weeks. Yeon wanted to retain control of the story.

Director Yeon Sang-ho

TIFF

“To be honest, I think I wasn’t really confident about pitching this idea in the film to the investors,” said Yeon. “Certain elements in the film that I really liked and I really wanted to portray, in order to really fully portray those elements of the script the original script had to remain original. I did have a talk with some investors a few times, but they did suggest changing the narratives in a different way. I thought in that way the emotions of the script won’t be fully conveyed. So, I decided to create the film myself in order to protect the original story.”

It’s a good thing he did, because The Ugly is a distinctive tale of moral ambiguity. While it documents the uglier sides of human nature, Yeon’s cinematic achievement is a beautiful thing to behold.

“At first when I started this as a low budget film, I’d never actually filmed a live action low budget film,” said Yeon. “So, the quality was unknown and unexpected. I thought of maybe using a cell phone, but there’s some scenes, the scenes of the past, that I thought I could turn into sort of an enactment drama. Even if the quality might not match the standard, I really wanted to turn this original work into a film and decided to not be afraid of this challenge. Once I started with all these amazing actors and staff that came together, I quickly stopped worrying about that aspect.”

Veteran actor Kwon Hae-hyo (Under The Queen’s Umbrella, Glitch, D.P.) plays the visually impaired father in the present day, but Park Jeong-min (Newtopia, The 8 Show, Hellbound) plays both the son and the father when he was a younger man.

“At first I actually only suggested the role of Dong-hwan, the son, to Park and he said yes,” said Yeon. ”Then 10 to 20 minutes later he texted me saying, did you decide on the actor for the younger self of the father? I said, no. He had this hunch that maybe he wanted to take the role. As soon as I heard that I thought it might be a good idea because that generation is a very important part of the material here. Also, the resemblance of the father and the son is very important. So for him to play a dual role, I thought it would be very effective.”

The rest of the cast includes Shin Hyun-been (Cinderella at 2AM) as Jung Young-hee, Im Sung-jae (Law and the City) as a seemingly nice factory owner and Han Ji-hyun (No Gain, No Love) as the reporter whose curiosity propels the film’s plot.

Spoilers ahead: As the story progresses and the interviews deliver new information, Dong-hwan learns more about the mother he never knew. Viewers don’t get to see his mother’s face in the film’s many flashbacks and that would pose a challenge for any filmmaker. How do you create a relatable character without showing her face?

“Until the very end, the important concept that I wanted the audience to really understand was the peculiar mentality of the character Yeong-gu,” said Yeon.

Not being able to see her, Yeung-gu can’t really understand her. Viewers needed to know what that felt like, what he might imagine. So, the character is seen only from behind or with hair covering her face.

“I wanted the character to not reveal her face fully on screen,” said Yeon. “But I also didn’t want that to look very unnatural on screen. I wanted it to look as if you were just with her in the same space. She’s not intentionally covering her face. That could actually interrupt the viewing. So I wanted it to look natural so that the audience could actually immerse themselves in the character of Yeong-gu and they could actually understand his mentality.”

The Ugly is an intimate story that reflects larger societal questions about the need to succeed at all costs.

“In the 1970s in Korea, we were very focused on rapid development and making a good result, on achievement and success,” said Yeon. “I think that actually continues in modern society as well. I was probably obsessed with achieving something as well. I wanted to really delve into that aspect of the story.”

As a filmmaker Yeon is drawn to monsters, zombies or monstrous humans.

“I think that this peculiar psychology that I see in myself and through others,” he said. “That’s something that I always think about and I think that’s also very fascinating.”

The Ugly debuted at TIFF and has already been sold to 157 countries. In North America it will be distributed by Well Go USA.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/09/11/the-monsters-in-yeon-sang-hos-film-the-ugly-are-all-humans/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006048+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25629-0.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00922-5.62%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4575-2.59%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+18.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1819-4.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04405+3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.