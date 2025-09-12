The Movement Of Bitcoin Cash Price Remains Above $580

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:03
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$596.6+2.77%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005586-6.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-1.15%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015966-4.69%
Sep 11, 2025 at 18:35 // Price

The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is moving sideways below the $625 mark.

Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging


Since August 12, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading above the $525 support and below the $625 resistance level. BCH has maintained its movement within the defined range. The price has broken below the moving average lines while rising above them. Neither the bulls nor the bears have broken the boundaries of the trading range.


The path of the market remains uncertain despite the cryptocurrency rising above the moving average lines. A break below the moving average lines would send the altcoin to a low of $525. Doji candlesticks limit the price movement.


Technical Indicators


  • Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700



  • Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400


BCH price indicators analysis


The moving average lines on the daily chart are sloping upwards, indicating an uptrend. The price bars are above the moving averages of the 21- and 50-day lines. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA and is moving upwards. The same chart shows that the price of BCH is falling below the moving average lines.




BCH/USD 4-hour price chart – September 11, 2025




What’s the next move for BCH price?


The cryptocurrency price has broken below its current support level of $580 and may fall further below $550. The current fall is approaching the trough of $576. The bearish momentum will grow if the altcoin goes below the daily chart’s moving average lines.


BCH/USD price chart – September 11, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.   

Source: https://coinidol.com/movement-of-bitcoin-cash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap