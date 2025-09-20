The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has once again reaffirmed the prohibition on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In its statement, the body cited several reasons, highlighting serious national security and financial integrity concerns as the major reasons. In its statement, the Council mentioned that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies pose huge risks of money […]The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has once again reaffirmed the prohibition on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In its statement, the body cited several reasons, highlighting serious national security and financial integrity concerns as the major reasons. In its statement, the Council mentioned that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies pose huge risks of money […]

The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has reaffirmed that VASPs are prohibited in the country

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 17:00
The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has once again reaffirmed the prohibition on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In its statement, the body cited several reasons, highlighting serious national security and financial integrity concerns as the major reasons.

In its statement, the Council mentioned that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies pose huge risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing due to the anonymous and decentralized nature of the assets. “Cryptocurrencies enable rapid, cross-border transactions that are difficult to trace, making them attractive to criminal networks and extremist groups,” the Council chairperson, Selina Kuruleca, said.

Fiji remains adamant on the prohibition of VASPs

According to Kuruleca, the stance of Fiji concerning digital assets is based more on the risks attached to them and is in line with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). She mentioned that while most countries have opted to regulate their crypto space, the current enforcement and supervision capabilities in Fiji do not yet support safe oversight of a sector she describes as “complex.”

“The Council’s priority remains the protection of Fiji’s financial system and the safety of its people, while promoting a secure and transparent environment that supports legitimate investment and economic growth,” Kuruleca said. The Council added that even though the regulation of virtual assets could offer benefits, regulation without the needed infrastructure will expose the country to serious vulnerabilities.

The National Anti-Money Laundering Council is responsible for coordinating efforts against money laundering and financial crimes. It assembles top-level representatives from several industries, including the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Fiji Police Force, Customs Services, the Financial Intelligence Unit, and Fiji Revenue. The prohibition on VASPs in Fiji will remain in place until the country strengthens its regulatory and technological capacity.

Crypto-related activities are banned, the RBF notice reads

This is not the first time that Fiji has released a notice concerning crypto-related dealings, with the RBF releasing a notice to caution the public on the use and investment in digital assets. In the document, the Reserve Bank of Fiji advised the public that digital assets are not recognized as legal tender in Fiji, and therefore, they cannot be used either for payment of goods or as payment for services. The RBF also added that the only legal tender recognized is its currency and coins issued by the bank.

In addition, the bank also added that it is illegal for residents to purchase or invest in digital assets from funds held in Fiji. This includes the use of debit cards or credit cards to pay for such transactions. According to the premier bank, penalties will be served under the Exchange Control Act and will also be applied if a resident in Fiji invests in digital assets or any related instruments abroad without express approval from the RBF.

The bank also warned against the promotion of investment schemes tied to digital assets, warning persons or entities involved to steer clear. According to the bank, the investment schemes are promoted across several channels, including social media.

The bank added that it has yet to release a license, and neither has it authorized any party to offer crypto trading or investment opportunities in the country. It added that anybody found guilty of this breach will be subject to punishments under the RBF Act (1983) and the Exchange Control Act (1950).

Fiji’s strict stance against crypto closes the door on digital assets being used as a cheaper and faster alternative for businesses looking to carry out transactions across the border. This forces businesses to rely on traditional banking channels, which often come with higher fees and slower processing times.

While these are some of the negatives, the ability to monitor financials and curb money laundering and other forms of financial misconduct has been fingered by the country as a win.

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD's reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar's Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. "Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide," said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. "By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we're enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments." Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD's fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence "PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain," said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. "Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers." With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar's Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar's open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. "Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments," said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. "This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation."
As per Lookonchain, amid crypto liquidation of $359M over 24 hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M.
Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn't just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
