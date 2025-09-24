The post the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung and Galeon announce their strategic partnership to launch AI-based ultrasound devices and the Electronic Health Record (EHR) in healthcare. Hardware and software that will debut in women’s health, useful for doctors to acquire and interpret imaging data.  Samsung and Galeon: AI enters healthcare with ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR Samsung has announced its new collaboration with Galeon, a pioneer in decentralized science (DeSci) and artificial intelligence (AI).  In practice, it seems that Samsung’s AI-based ultrasound devices will be combined with Galeon’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, already implemented in 18 European hospitals. Specifically, by connecting Samsung’s hardware ecosystem with Galeon’s software and data infrastructure, doctors can acquire and interpret structured imaging data in real-time, while maintaining a privacy-focused approach.  The architecture of Galeon is based on decentralized principles to ensure patient privacy and reduce administrative burdens, giving back valuable time to healthcare providers and supporting better and faster decisions at the point of care. The debut of the new partnership signed by Samsung and Galeon will be in the women’s health sector, with an integration between devices and EHR that brings AI imaging data directly into consolidated clinical workflows.  In this regard, Benjamin Tarter, head of women’s health at Samsung France, stated: “We are incredibly proud of this partnership and ready to revolutionize the healthcare market together.” Samsung and Galeon: AI to revolutionize the healthcare market together As anticipated, Galeon is already present in the healthcare world. Galeon’s Blockchain Swarm Learning allows hospitals to train medical AI on decentralized and anonymized datasets.  In this way, each institution maintains full ownership and control of its own patient data. The structured and standard-based records of Galeon thus become the engine of a safer and more accurate medical AI.  Regarding the collaboration with Samsung, Dr. Loïc Brotons, CEO of Galeon, said: “Samsung’s… The post the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung and Galeon announce their strategic partnership to launch AI-based ultrasound devices and the Electronic Health Record (EHR) in healthcare. Hardware and software that will debut in women’s health, useful for doctors to acquire and interpret imaging data.  Samsung and Galeon: AI enters healthcare with ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR Samsung has announced its new collaboration with Galeon, a pioneer in decentralized science (DeSci) and artificial intelligence (AI).  In practice, it seems that Samsung’s AI-based ultrasound devices will be combined with Galeon’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, already implemented in 18 European hospitals. Specifically, by connecting Samsung’s hardware ecosystem with Galeon’s software and data infrastructure, doctors can acquire and interpret structured imaging data in real-time, while maintaining a privacy-focused approach.  The architecture of Galeon is based on decentralized principles to ensure patient privacy and reduce administrative burdens, giving back valuable time to healthcare providers and supporting better and faster decisions at the point of care. The debut of the new partnership signed by Samsung and Galeon will be in the women’s health sector, with an integration between devices and EHR that brings AI imaging data directly into consolidated clinical workflows.  In this regard, Benjamin Tarter, head of women’s health at Samsung France, stated: “We are incredibly proud of this partnership and ready to revolutionize the healthcare market together.” Samsung and Galeon: AI to revolutionize the healthcare market together As anticipated, Galeon is already present in the healthcare world. Galeon’s Blockchain Swarm Learning allows hospitals to train medical AI on decentralized and anonymized datasets.  In this way, each institution maintains full ownership and control of its own patient data. The structured and standard-based records of Galeon thus become the engine of a safer and more accurate medical AI.  Regarding the collaboration with Samsung, Dr. Loïc Brotons, CEO of Galeon, said: “Samsung’s…

the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare

2025/09/24 00:02
Samsung and Galeon announce their strategic partnership to launch AI-based ultrasound devices and the Electronic Health Record (EHR) in healthcare. Hardware and software that will debut in women’s health, useful for doctors to acquire and interpret imaging data. 

Samsung and Galeon: AI enters healthcare with ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR

Samsung has announced its new collaboration with Galeon, a pioneer in decentralized science (DeSci) and artificial intelligence (AI). 

In practice, it seems that Samsung’s AI-based ultrasound devices will be combined with Galeon’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, already implemented in 18 European hospitals.

Specifically, by connecting Samsung’s hardware ecosystem with Galeon’s software and data infrastructure, doctors can acquire and interpret structured imaging data in real-time, while maintaining a privacy-focused approach. 

The architecture of Galeon is based on decentralized principles to ensure patient privacy and reduce administrative burdens, giving back valuable time to healthcare providers and supporting better and faster decisions at the point of care.

The debut of the new partnership signed by Samsung and Galeon will be in the women’s health sector, with an integration between devices and EHR that brings AI imaging data directly into consolidated clinical workflows. 

In this regard, Benjamin Tarter, head of women’s health at Samsung France, stated:

Samsung and Galeon: AI to revolutionize the healthcare market together

As anticipated, Galeon is already present in the healthcare world. Galeon’s Blockchain Swarm Learning allows hospitals to train medical AI on decentralized and anonymized datasets. 

In this way, each institution maintains full ownership and control of its own patient data. The structured and standard-based records of Galeon thus become the engine of a safer and more accurate medical AI. 

Regarding the collaboration with Samsung, Dr. Loïc Brotons, CEO of Galeon, said:

"Samsung's…"

Technology at the Service of Healthcare

It was Christmas 2024 when there was already talk of Galeon as an innovative crypto project that uses AI to simplify certain aspects of the healthcare sector.

In fact, the Galeon database categorizes data of patients, doctors, and hospital staff, creating decentralized connections in a secure and privacy-focused manner. 

The goal of Galeon is precisely to improve patient care and management through its EHR system which is used by hospitals and governments worldwide. 

Along with all this, Galeon also introduced in November 2024 the new crypto platform Atlantis. 

As of today, the community on Atlantis has over 100,000 supporters who can choose to share anonymized data with Galeon DAO and vote to fund medical studies. 

Atlantis is also involved with the current Samsung and Galeon partnership, establishing a decentralized and real-time research cycle through its platform and using the GALEON token. 

