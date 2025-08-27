The post The New Asset-Backed Meme Coin — $MMB “MEMEBULL” is Getting Hyped In The Market! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Amid the surging global crypto market frenzy, 100X once again shakes the industry!
The brand-new asset-backed Meme coin $MMB — “MEMEBULL” has officially made its debut!
This is not just another Meme token, but an innovative crypto asset backed by a multi-million-dollar Meme asset pool, combining real profitability with community-driven hype.
It has already been hailed by industry insiders as: “The next explosive Meme + Asset Management powerhouse!”
Mark the Date:
$MMB will be officially listed on the 100X Exchange on September 1, 2025!
A new era for the crypto market begins on this day.
The golden bull represents scarcity and wealth.
Its bright green eyes symbolize market insight and an ever-upward trend.
This is more than a token — it is a unique global IP crafted by 100X in the Web3 era.
It conveys power, wealth, and unstoppable momentum, signaling the trumpet call of a new bull run!
Unlike most Meme coins that rely purely on hype, $MMB is powered by both value and community heat:
1. Real Asset Backing: Secured by a multi-million-dollar Meme asset pool, ensuring solid underlying value.
2. Dual Incentive Model: Community consensus ignites the hype, while staking & mining deliver sustainable yields.
3.Ecosystem Growth: Closely tied to the 100X MEMEBOX asset management business, expanding in sync with the platform.
$MMB is not just an investment — it’s the perfect fusion of asset management and Meme culture!
With a limited issuance model, every $MMB becomes highly precious.
Within the grand ecosystem of 100X, $MMB will stand as the core symbol of value capture, ecosystem expansion, and wealth transfer.
As 100X continues to launch more groundbreaking products and services, the value of $MMB is set to rise exponentially — the bull charge is unstoppable!
MEMEBULL is more than a token — it’s a symbol of wealth culture and the belief in freedom.
It represents:
• The wealth dreams of a new generation of investors
• The collective power under the bull market trend
• 100X’s determined step forward in the global Web3 landscape
In the future, $MMB will become a landmark case of Meme + Asset Management integration, destined to leave a bold mark in the industry.
With its official launch on September 1, 2025 at the 100X Exchange, $MMB not only ignites the passion of a bull market but also opens a brand-new era of Meme + Asset Management synergy.
With $MMB, 100X has sounded the rallying call for the next wave of global consensus and wealth frenzy!
When the bull market arrives, only those holding $MMB will truly stand at the peak of the tide!