The Next Shiba Inu? More Explosive Than Pepe? Thousands Rush To Buy This New Viral Meme

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 19:02
Much like the early days for Shiba Inu, investors are flocking to this new meme token presale, which is currently live at just $0.055. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) blends meme culture with genuine Ethereum Layer 2 utility, aiming to disrupt the meme coin landscape with lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees. 

Its presale has already surpassed $3 million, showing significant early interest. Is this the next Shiba Inu? Or is it going to be more explosive than Pepe?

Layer Brett is reshaping the meme space beyond hype

Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers a significant advantage over many meme coins, including SHIB, by building on an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. This architecture provides high-speed, low-cost, and scalable operations, crucial for any growing ecosystem. 

Layer 2s are projected to handle trillions annually by 2027, highlighting the strategic foresight behind $LBRETT's design. This isn't just another memecoin; it's a Layer 2 with purpose.

Layer Brett is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum, fusing meme culture with real blockchain utility. The project aims to deliver real-world blockchain scalability while offering substantial staking rewards for early participants. 

Unlike traditional meme tokens that often lack utility, Layer Brett is tech-backed and community-powered, evolving into a comprehensive ecosystem. Layer Brett leverages its Layer 2 infrastructure for near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, as low as $0.0001 per transaction. 

This design compresses fees and unlocks throughput that Layer 1 chains often struggle with. Users can buy and stake $LBRETT immediately through the dApp, with early adopters seeing staking rewards as high as 746% APY. The project notes, "Brett builds his own future."

Can Shiba Inu and Pepe deliver utility beyond speculative trading?

The cryptocurrency market is replete with meme tokens. Popular options include Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, both known for their community-driven nature and explosive, albeit volatile, price movements. 

These tokens primarily derive value from viral trends and social media engagement, often without underlying blockchain utility. They represent a significant portion of the altcoin market. The price outlook for many meme coins, including Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, often hinges on social media sentiment and market cycles. 

Historically, these tokens have seen periods of massive growth followed by significant corrections. Will Pepe coin see another surge, or can Layer Brett achieve a similar trajectory with its utility? Without specific utility, their price predictions are largely speculative. Analysts often watch for new listings and community campaigns to gauge potential movements.

Layer Brett vs. Shiba Inu and Pepe coin: Living beyond the meme hype

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is currently priced at $0.055 during its ongoing presale, offering an early entry point. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, $LBRETT aims to provide tangible utility beyond typical meme coins, attracting long-term holders. 

The project features a $1 million giveaway program and offers generous staking rewards, with coverage citing 746% APY at launch, which could drive demand. Its fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and low gas fees ($0.0001) present a unique value proposition compared to tokens like Shiba Inu and Pepe.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stage, presenting an opportunity for early engagement. By combining meme appeal with Layer 2 scalability, $LBRETT offers both community excitement and genuine blockchain functionality. 

This new meme coin allows early buyers to stake tokens for high-yield rewards. The project clarifies, however, that "$LBRETT is not an investment vehicle." As the crypto bull run gathers pace, Layer Brett could capture significant attention.

Step into the next big Layer 2 crypto movement today.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
