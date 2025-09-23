The post The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 21-foot beer can is about to become the most unmissable thing on the highway. Voodoo Ranger turned its Juice Force IPA into a rolling tanker, and it’s touring football games, festivals, and tailgates across the Southwest this fall. Spot the oversized tallboy, scan the QR code plastered on its side, and you’ll get $5 toward your next Juice Force. A giant beer gauge even tracks how much is left in the tank, pouring down until it’s empty. Voodoo Ranger turned Juice Force IPA into a 21-foot tanker, and it’s rolling into tailgates across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. New Belgium Why Voodoo Ranger built a tanker Juice Force isn’t just another IPA; it’s the beer that fans are crushing at parties, bar crawls, and yes, stadium parking lots. The hazy, fruit-punchy IPA packs 9.5% ABV but drinks smooth enough to fuel its rocket-ship growth. Right now, more than a third of all craft singles sold in convenience stores come from Voodoo Ranger, and every 1.3 seconds, someone in the U.S. cracks one open. Voodoo Ranger itself has gone from a three-beer lineup in 2017 to more than 20 releases today, including Imperial IPA, Juicy Haze, Tropic Force, and even Hardcharged Tea. While much of the craft beer world is slowing, Voodoo has kept climbing by leaning into wild stunts, a skeleton mascot with attitude, and beers built for fun over fuss. Where the Juice Force Tanker is headed The tanker tour started in Los Angeles in September and is now rolling into its final stops: Front Range, Colo.: Sept. 24–30 Dallas–Fort Worth: Oct. 3–6 Austin: Oct. 9–12 Phoenix: Oct. 15–18 You can check the full schedule at emptythetanker.com or follow along on Voodoo Ranger’s Instagram, where fans are already posting clips of the tanker pulling into parking lots and tailgates.… The post The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 21-foot beer can is about to become the most unmissable thing on the highway. Voodoo Ranger turned its Juice Force IPA into a rolling tanker, and it’s touring football games, festivals, and tailgates across the Southwest this fall. Spot the oversized tallboy, scan the QR code plastered on its side, and you’ll get $5 toward your next Juice Force. A giant beer gauge even tracks how much is left in the tank, pouring down until it’s empty. Voodoo Ranger turned Juice Force IPA into a 21-foot tanker, and it’s rolling into tailgates across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. New Belgium Why Voodoo Ranger built a tanker Juice Force isn’t just another IPA; it’s the beer that fans are crushing at parties, bar crawls, and yes, stadium parking lots. The hazy, fruit-punchy IPA packs 9.5% ABV but drinks smooth enough to fuel its rocket-ship growth. Right now, more than a third of all craft singles sold in convenience stores come from Voodoo Ranger, and every 1.3 seconds, someone in the U.S. cracks one open. Voodoo Ranger itself has gone from a three-beer lineup in 2017 to more than 20 releases today, including Imperial IPA, Juicy Haze, Tropic Force, and even Hardcharged Tea. While much of the craft beer world is slowing, Voodoo has kept climbing by leaning into wild stunts, a skeleton mascot with attitude, and beers built for fun over fuss. Where the Juice Force Tanker is headed The tanker tour started in Los Angeles in September and is now rolling into its final stops: Front Range, Colo.: Sept. 24–30 Dallas–Fort Worth: Oct. 3–6 Austin: Oct. 9–12 Phoenix: Oct. 15–18 You can check the full schedule at emptythetanker.com or follow along on Voodoo Ranger’s Instagram, where fans are already posting clips of the tanker pulling into parking lots and tailgates.…

The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:45
1
1$0.0087-6.72%
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.17%
Union
U$0.010856-12.02%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08882-2.19%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008579-2.68%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003165-2.49%

A 21-foot beer can is about to become the most unmissable thing on the highway. Voodoo Ranger turned its Juice Force IPA into a rolling tanker, and it’s touring football games, festivals, and tailgates across the Southwest this fall. Spot the oversized tallboy, scan the QR code plastered on its side, and you’ll get $5 toward your next Juice Force. A giant beer gauge even tracks how much is left in the tank, pouring down until it’s empty.

Voodoo Ranger turned Juice Force IPA into a 21-foot tanker, and it’s rolling into tailgates across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona.

New Belgium

Why Voodoo Ranger built a tanker

Juice Force isn’t just another IPA; it’s the beer that fans are crushing at parties, bar crawls, and yes, stadium parking lots. The hazy, fruit-punchy IPA packs 9.5% ABV but drinks smooth enough to fuel its rocket-ship growth. Right now, more than a third of all craft singles sold in convenience stores come from Voodoo Ranger, and every 1.3 seconds, someone in the U.S. cracks one open.

Voodoo Ranger itself has gone from a three-beer lineup in 2017 to more than 20 releases today, including Imperial IPA, Juicy Haze, Tropic Force, and even Hardcharged Tea. While much of the craft beer world is slowing, Voodoo has kept climbing by leaning into wild stunts, a skeleton mascot with attitude, and beers built for fun over fuss.

Where the Juice Force Tanker is headed

The tanker tour started in Los Angeles in September and is now rolling into its final stops:

  • Front Range, Colo.: Sept. 24–30
  • Dallas–Fort Worth: Oct. 3–6
  • Austin: Oct. 9–12
  • Phoenix: Oct. 15–18

You can check the full schedule at emptythetanker.com or follow along on Voodoo Ranger’s Instagram, where fans are already posting clips of the tanker pulling into parking lots and tailgates.

Why Voodoo Ranger became the No. 1 IPA

Juice Force may be the headline act right now, but Voodoo Ranger as a brand has been climbing the charts for years. The skeleton-fronted cans show up everywhere from grocery coolers to corner stores, and that broad availability is part of the story. While many craft IPAs stay local or seasonal, Voodoo Ranger beers are easy to find and consistently dialed into what drinkers want.

The flavors don’t hurt either. The flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA hits that balanced sweet spot: piney enough for hop heads, smooth enough for casual drinkers. Imperial IPA turned into a go-to “big beer” for fans who wanted higher ABV without sacrificing taste. And Juice Force flipped the script entirely by leaning into the hazy IPA craze, layering citrus, fruit punch, and a deceptively soft finish into a 9.5% beer that doesn’t feel like a chore to drink.

That mix of approachability, bold packaging, and a lineup that never stands still explains how Voodoo Ranger pulled off what few craft labels have managed: going national while still feeling like a beer with an edge. It’s not just sales bragging rights; it’s that Voodoo managed to take a once-niche style and make it the beer people are actually grabbing for a tailgate.

What fans should know

A beer this big deserves a stunt this loud. Voodoo Ranger’s Juice Force Tanker is less about subtle craft cred and more about celebrating how people actually drink it, in parking lots, at concerts, and with friends. If you’re in Colorado, Texas, or Arizona this fall, keep your eyes on the road: the world’s largest tallboy might just pick up your next round.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniegravalese/2025/09/22/the-no-1-ipa-in-america-just-went-mobile-meet-the-juice-force-tanker/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22