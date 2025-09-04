The Old Store of Value Still Wins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:19
Bitcoin

Gold has quietly stolen the spotlight from Bitcoin this year. While BTC has managed a 16% gain since January, the yellow metal has doubled that return with a 32% rally, cementing its position as the stronger performer despite Bitcoin’s reputation as “digital gold.”

Gold’s current price near $3,500 per ounce marks a historic milestone — exactly 100 times higher than the $35 level set when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard in 1971.

For comparison, Bitcoin has lagged behind not only in 2025 but also in the longer view: since their respective highs in November 2021, gold has climbed 85% while BTC is up just 61%.

Trump’s Second Term Brings Softer BTC Returns

The performance gap has been particularly striking under President Donald Trump’s current term. Back in 2017, during his first months in office, Bitcoin surged more than 400% in under a year.

By contrast, during the first 225 days of 2025, BTC has risen only 9%, moving from $102,000 at inauguration to $111,000 today.

Digital Gold Narrative Under Pressure

Bitcoin’s advocates once framed it as a hedge against the same inflationary forces that have propelled gold for centuries. But as 2025 unfolds, the data shows gold outperforming both in short-term rallies and over longer cycles. For now, the oldest store of value still appears to be outshining the newest.

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-vs-gold-the-old-store-of-value-still-wins/

