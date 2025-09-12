The One Line of Code That Ate 12GB of SeaTunnel Kafka Connector's Memory in 5 Minutes

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:30
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001103+7.29%

\

What happened?

In Apache SeaTunnel version 2.3.9, the Kafka connector implementation contained a potential memory leak risk. When users configured streaming jobs to read data from Kafka, even with a read rate limit (read_limit.rows_per_second) set, the system could still experience continuous memory growth until an OOM (Out Of Memory) occurred.

What's the key issue?

In real deployments, users observed the following phenomena:

  1. Running a Kafka-to-HDFS streaming job on an 8-core, 12G memory SeaTunnel Engine cluster
  2. Although read_limit.rows_per_second=1 was configured, memory usage soared from 200MB to 5GB within 5 minutes
  3. After stopping the job, memory was not released; upon resuming, memory kept growing until OOM
  4. Ultimately, worker nodes restarted

Root Cause Analysis

Through code review, it was found that the root cause lay in the createReader method of the KafkaSource class, where elementsQueue was initialized as an unbounded queue:

elementsQueue = new LinkedBlockingQueue<>();

This implementation had two critical issues:

  1. Unbounded Queue: LinkedBlockingQueue without a specified capacity can theoretically grow indefinitely. When producer speed far exceeds consumer speed, memory continuously grows.
  2. Ineffective Rate Limiting: Although users configured read_limit.rows_per_second=1, this limit did not actually apply to Kafka data reading, causing data to accumulate in the memory queue.

Solution

The community resolved this issue via PR #9041. The main improvements include:

  1. Introducing a Bounded Queue: Replacing LinkedBlockingQueue with a fixed-size ArrayBlockingQueue
  2. Configurable Queue Size: Adding a queue.size configuration parameter, allowing users to adjust as needed
  3. Safe Default Value: Setting DEFAULT_QUEUE_SIZE=1000 as the default queue capacity

Core implementation changes:

public class KafkaSource {     private static final String QUEUE_SIZE_KEY = "queue.size";     private static final int DEFAULT_QUEUE_SIZE = 1000;      public SourceReader<SeaTunnelRow, KafkaSourceSplit> createReader(             SourceReader.Context readerContext) {         int queueSize = kafkaSourceConfig.getInt(QUEUE_SIZE_KEY, DEFAULT_QUEUE_SIZE);         BlockingQueue<RecordsWithSplitIds<ConsumerRecord<byte[], byte[]>>> elementsQueue =                  new ArrayBlockingQueue<>(queueSize);         // ...     } }

Best Practice Recommendations

For users of the SeaTunnel Kafka connector, it is recommended to:

  1. Upgrade Version: Use the SeaTunnel version containing this fix
  2. Configure Properly: Set an appropriate queue.size value according to business needs and data characteristics
  3. Monitor Memory: Even with a bounded queue, monitor system memory usage
  4. Understand Rate Limiting: The read_limit.rows_per_second parameter applies to downstream processing, not Kafka consumption

Summary

This fix not only resolved the memory overflow risk but also improved system stability and configurability. By introducing bounded queues and configurable parameters, users can better control system resource usage and avoid OOM caused by data backlog. It also reflects the virtuous cycle of open-source communities continuously improving product quality through user feedback.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.07+3.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09476-5.74%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Partager
Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US

Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, a spokesman for the Iranian Central Military Command said that "strong action" will be taken against the United States, and that
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 14:34
Partager
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04517+2.17%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06365-3.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2787+3.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open