The Ongoing Privacy Battle Between Blockchain Stakeholders and Governments

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/17 20:59
The Ongoing Privacy Battle Between Blockchain Stakeholders And Governments

The cryptocurrency sector in Europe is bracing for significant changes as the European Union prepares to implement strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules that will target privacy coins and anonymous crypto accounts starting in 2027.

Under the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), banks, financial firms, and crypto asset service providers (CASPs) will be prohibited from offering anonymous accounts or supporting privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. This measure reflects the EU’s wider efforts to tighten oversight of the blockchain industry and address risks tied to money laundering and illicit activity.

Anja Blaj, a legal consultant and policy expert at the European Crypto Initiative, described the struggle to preserve access to privacy coins such as Monero (XMR) as an ongoing challenge between regulators and the crypto community. “Governments want control. They want to know who is transacting with whom,” Blaj explained during a live discussion on Sept. 3.

Her remarks come as the EU continues expanding its regulatory framework for crypto markets, building on the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which already set new standards for exchanges, stablecoins, and digital asset issuers.

Room for negotiation remains

Although the AMLR is finalized, experts believe there is still room for dialogue with regulators before the measures take effect in 2027. “Policymaking is a continuous conversation,” Blaj said, emphasizing that enforcement details and interpretations may still evolve.

She noted, however, that rules targeting privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies are likely to remain strict because they conflict with state interests and regulatory priorities.

The crackdown on crypto privacy is also unfolding alongside another controversial EU initiative known as “Chat Control.”

Source: Flight Chat Control

The proposal would require messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to scan user content, including encrypted messages, for potential illegal activity. While 15 member states currently support the measure, they do not represent the 65% of the EU population required for adoption. Germany’s stance could ultimately determine the outcome.

These developments highlight growing tension between digital privacy rights and state regulation. As the EU’s new frameworks take shape, their impact on cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the wider blockchain ecosystem is set to be profound.

This article was originally published as The Ongoing Privacy Battle Between Blockchain Stakeholders and Governments on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 21:46
Partager
Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Aave (AAVE) is showing signs of a potential short-term rebound as it trades at $299.44, testing the crucial $295–$300 support zone. With a $4.56 billion market cap and a $812.27 million daily volume, the next few sessions could determine whether the asset moves higher toward $400 or dips toward $250. Aave is currently trading at […]
Capverse
CAP$0.15615+2.07%
AaveToken
AAVE$293.68+1.06%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?