The Only TensorFlow Preprocessing Guide You Need

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/19 04:25
Holo Token
HOT$0,000994+%1,70

Content Overview

  • Quick recipes
  • Image data augmentation
  • Normalizing numerical features
  • Encoding string categorical features via one-hot encoding
  • Encoding integer categorical features via one-hot encoding
  • Applying the hashing trick to an integer categorical feature
  • Encoding text as a sequence of token indices
  • Encoding text as a dense matrix of N-grams with TF-IDF weighting
  • Important gotchas
  • Working with lookup layers with very large vocabularies
  • Using lookup layers on a TPU pod or with ParameterServerStrategy

Quick recipes

Image data augmentation

Note that image data augmentation layers are only active during training (similarly to the Dropout layer).

\

from tensorflow import keras from tensorflow.keras import layers  # Create a data augmentation stage with horizontal flipping, rotations, zooms data_augmentation = keras.Sequential(     [         layers.RandomFlip("horizontal"),         layers.RandomRotation(0.1),         layers.RandomZoom(0.1),     ] )  # Load some data (x_train, y_train), _ = keras.datasets.cifar10.load_data() input_shape = x_train.shape[1:] classes = 10  # Create a tf.data pipeline of augmented images (and their labels) train_dataset = tf.data.Dataset.from_tensor_slices((x_train, y_train)) train_dataset = train_dataset.batch(16).map(lambda x, y: (data_augmentation(x), y))   # Create a model and train it on the augmented image data inputs = keras.Input(shape=input_shape) x = layers.Rescaling(1.0 / 255)(inputs)  # Rescale inputs outputs = keras.applications.ResNet50(  # Add the rest of the model     weights=None, input_shape=input_shape, classes=classes )(x) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs) model.compile(optimizer="rmsprop", loss="sparse_categorical_crossentropy") model.fit(train_dataset, steps_per_epoch=5)

\

Downloading data from https://www.cs.toronto.edu/~kriz/cifar-10-python.tar.gz 170498071/170498071 [==============================] - 5s 0us/step 5/5 [==============================] - 25s 31ms/step - loss: 9.0505 <keras.src.callbacks.History at 0x7fdb34287820>

You can see a similar setup in action in the example image classification from scratch.

Normalizing numerical features

\

# Load some data (x_train, y_train), _ = keras.datasets.cifar10.load_data() x_train = x_train.reshape((len(x_train), -1)) input_shape = x_train.shape[1:] classes = 10  # Create a Normalization layer and set its internal state using the training data normalizer = layers.Normalization() normalizer.adapt(x_train)  # Create a model that include the normalization layer inputs = keras.Input(shape=input_shape) x = normalizer(inputs) outputs = layers.Dense(classes, activation="softmax")(x) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Train the model model.compile(optimizer="adam", loss="sparse_categorical_crossentropy") model.fit(x_train, y_train)

\

1563/1563 [==============================] - 3s 2ms/step - loss: 2.1271 <keras.src.callbacks.History at 0x7fda8c6f0730>

Encoding string categorical features via one-hot encoding

\

# Define some toy data data = tf.constant([["a"], ["b"], ["c"], ["b"], ["c"], ["a"]])  # Use StringLookup to build an index of the feature values and encode output. lookup = layers.StringLookup(output_mode="one_hot") lookup.adapt(data)  # Convert new test data (which includes unknown feature values) test_data = tf.constant([["a"], ["b"], ["c"], ["d"], ["e"], [""]]) encoded_data = lookup(test_data) print(encoded_data)

\

tf.Tensor( [[0. 0. 0. 1.]  [0. 0. 1. 0.]  [0. 1. 0. 0.]  [1. 0. 0. 0.]  [1. 0. 0. 0.]  [1. 0. 0. 0.]], shape=(6, 4), dtype=float32)

Note that, here, index 0 is reserved for out-of-vocabulary values (values that were not seen during adapt()).

You can see the StringLookup in action in the Structured data classification from scratch example.

Encoding integer categorical features via one-hot encoding

# Define some toy data data = tf.constant([[10], [20], [20], [10], [30], [0]])  # Use IntegerLookup to build an index of the feature values and encode output. lookup = layers.IntegerLookup(output_mode="one_hot") lookup.adapt(data)  # Convert new test data (which includes unknown feature values) test_data = tf.constant([[10], [10], [20], [50], [60], [0]]) encoded_data = lookup(test_data) print(encoded_data)

\

tf.Tensor( [[0. 0. 1. 0. 0.]  [0. 0. 1. 0. 0.]  [0. 1. 0. 0. 0.]  [1. 0. 0. 0. 0.]  [1. 0. 0. 0. 0.]  [0. 0. 0. 0. 1.]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=float32)

Note that index 0 is reserved for missing values (which you should specify as the value 0), and index 1 is reserved for out-of-vocabulary values (values that were not seen during adapt()). You can configure this by using the mask_token and oov_token constructor arguments of IntegerLookup.

You can see the IntegerLookup in action in the example structured data classification from scratch.

Applying the hashing trick to an integer categorical feature

If you have a categorical feature that can take many different values (on the order of 1e4 or higher), where each value only appears a few times in the data, it becomes impractical and ineffective to index and one-hot encode the feature values. Instead, it can be a good idea to apply the "hashing trick": hash the values to a vector of fixed size. This keeps the size of the feature space manageable, and removes the need for explicit indexing.

\

# Sample data: 10,000 random integers with values between 0 and 100,000 data = np.random.randint(0, 100000, size=(10000, 1))  # Use the Hashing layer to hash the values to the range [0, 64] hasher = layers.Hashing(num_bins=64, salt=1337)  # Use the CategoryEncoding layer to multi-hot encode the hashed values encoder = layers.CategoryEncoding(num_tokens=64, output_mode="multi_hot") encoded_data = encoder(hasher(data)) print(encoded_data.shape)

\

(10000, 64)

Encoding text as a sequence of token indices

This is how you should preprocess text to be passed to an Embedding layer.

\

# Define some text data to adapt the layer adapt_data = tf.constant(     [         "The Brain is wider than the Sky",         "For put them side by side",         "The one the other will contain",         "With ease and You beside",     ] )  # Create a TextVectorization layer text_vectorizer = layers.TextVectorization(output_mode="int") # Index the vocabulary via `adapt()` text_vectorizer.adapt(adapt_data)  # Try out the layer print(     "Encoded text:\n",     text_vectorizer(["The Brain is deeper than the sea"]).numpy(), )  # Create a simple model inputs = keras.Input(shape=(None,), dtype="int64") x = layers.Embedding(input_dim=text_vectorizer.vocabulary_size(), output_dim=16)(inputs) x = layers.GRU(8)(x) outputs = layers.Dense(1)(x) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Create a labeled dataset (which includes unknown tokens) train_dataset = tf.data.Dataset.from_tensor_slices(     (["The Brain is deeper than the sea", "for if they are held Blue to Blue"], [1, 0]) )  # Preprocess the string inputs, turning them into int sequences train_dataset = train_dataset.batch(2).map(lambda x, y: (text_vectorizer(x), y)) # Train the model on the int sequences print("\nTraining model...") model.compile(optimizer="rmsprop", loss="mse") model.fit(train_dataset)  # For inference, you can export a model that accepts strings as input inputs = keras.Input(shape=(1,), dtype="string") x = text_vectorizer(inputs) outputs = model(x) end_to_end_model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Call the end-to-end model on test data (which includes unknown tokens) print("\nCalling end-to-end model on test string...") test_data = tf.constant(["The one the other will absorb"]) test_output = end_to_end_model(test_data) print("Model output:", test_output)

\

Encoded text:  [[ 2 19 14  1  9  2  1]]  Training model... 1/1 [==============================] - 2s 2s/step - loss: 0.5296  Calling end-to-end model on test string... Model output: tf.Tensor([[0.01208781]], shape=(1, 1), dtype=float32)

You can see the TextVectorization layer in action, combined with an Embedding mode, in the example text classification from scratch.

Note that when training such a model, for best performance, you should always use the TextVectorization layer as part of the input pipeline.

Encoding text as a dense matrix of N-grams with multi-hot encoding

This is how you should preprocess text to be passed to a Dense layer.

\

# Define some text data to adapt the layer adapt_data = tf.constant(     [         "The Brain is wider than the Sky",         "For put them side by side",         "The one the other will contain",         "With ease and You beside",     ] ) # Instantiate TextVectorization with "multi_hot" output_mode # and ngrams=2 (index all bigrams) text_vectorizer = layers.TextVectorization(output_mode="multi_hot", ngrams=2) # Index the bigrams via `adapt()` text_vectorizer.adapt(adapt_data)  # Try out the layer print(     "Encoded text:\n",     text_vectorizer(["The Brain is deeper than the sea"]).numpy(), )  # Create a simple model inputs = keras.Input(shape=(text_vectorizer.vocabulary_size(),)) outputs = layers.Dense(1)(inputs) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Create a labeled dataset (which includes unknown tokens) train_dataset = tf.data.Dataset.from_tensor_slices(     (["The Brain is deeper than the sea", "for if they are held Blue to Blue"], [1, 0]) )  # Preprocess the string inputs, turning them into int sequences train_dataset = train_dataset.batch(2).map(lambda x, y: (text_vectorizer(x), y)) # Train the model on the int sequences print("\nTraining model...") model.compile(optimizer="rmsprop", loss="mse") model.fit(train_dataset)  # For inference, you can export a model that accepts strings as input inputs = keras.Input(shape=(1,), dtype="string") x = text_vectorizer(inputs) outputs = model(x) end_to_end_model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Call the end-to-end model on test data (which includes unknown tokens) print("\nCalling end-to-end model on test string...") test_data = tf.constant(["The one the other will absorb"]) test_output = end_to_end_model(test_data) print("Model output:", test_output)

\

WARNING:tensorflow:5 out of the last 1567 calls to <function PreprocessingLayer.make_adapt_function.<locals>.adapt_step at 0x7fda8c3463a0> triggered tf.function retracing. Tracing is expensive and the excessive number of tracings could be due to (1) creating @tf.function repeatedly in a loop, (2) passing tensors with different shapes, (3) passing Python objects instead of tensors. For (1), please define your @tf.function outside of the loop. For (2), @tf.function has reduce_retracing=True option that can avoid unnecessary retracing. For (3), please refer to https://www.tensorflow.org/guide/function#controlling_retracing and https://www.tensorflow.org/api_docs/python/tf/function for  more details. Encoded text:  [[1. 1. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 1. 1. 1. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0.    0. 0. 0. 0. 1. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 0. 1. 1. 0. 0. 0.]]  Training model... 1/1 [==============================] - 0s 392ms/step - loss: 0.0805  Calling end-to-end model on test string... Model output: tf.Tensor([[0.58644605]], shape=(1, 1), dtype=float32)

Encoding text as a dense matrix of N-grams with TF-IDF weighting

This is an alternative way of preprocessing text before passing it to a Dense layer.

\

# Define some text data to adapt the layer adapt_data = tf.constant(     [         "The Brain is wider than the Sky",         "For put them side by side",         "The one the other will contain",         "With ease and You beside",     ] ) # Instantiate TextVectorization with "tf-idf" output_mode # (multi-hot with TF-IDF weighting) and ngrams=2 (index all bigrams) text_vectorizer = layers.TextVectorization(output_mode="tf-idf", ngrams=2) # Index the bigrams and learn the TF-IDF weights via `adapt()` text_vectorizer.adapt(adapt_data)  # Try out the layer print(     "Encoded text:\n",     text_vectorizer(["The Brain is deeper than the sea"]).numpy(), )  # Create a simple model inputs = keras.Input(shape=(text_vectorizer.vocabulary_size(),)) outputs = layers.Dense(1)(inputs) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Create a labeled dataset (which includes unknown tokens) train_dataset = tf.data.Dataset.from_tensor_slices(     (["The Brain is deeper than the sea", "for if they are held Blue to Blue"], [1, 0]) )  # Preprocess the string inputs, turning them into int sequences train_dataset = train_dataset.batch(2).map(lambda x, y: (text_vectorizer(x), y)) # Train the model on the int sequences print("\nTraining model...") model.compile(optimizer="rmsprop", loss="mse") model.fit(train_dataset)  # For inference, you can export a model that accepts strings as input inputs = keras.Input(shape=(1,), dtype="string") x = text_vectorizer(inputs) outputs = model(x) end_to_end_model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs)  # Call the end-to-end model on test data (which includes unknown tokens) print("\nCalling end-to-end model on test string...") test_data = tf.constant(["The one the other will absorb"]) test_output = end_to_end_model(test_data) print("Model output:", test_output)

\

WARNING:tensorflow:6 out of the last 1568 calls to <function PreprocessingLayer.make_adapt_function.<locals>.adapt_step at 0x7fda8c0569d0> triggered tf.function retracing. Tracing is expensive and the excessive number of tracings could be due to (1) creating @tf.function repeatedly in a loop, (2) passing tensors with different shapes, (3) passing Python objects instead of tensors. For (1), please define your @tf.function outside of the loop. For (2), @tf.function has reduce_retracing=True option that can avoid unnecessary retracing. For (3), please refer to https://www.tensorflow.org/guide/function#controlling_retracing and https://www.tensorflow.org/api_docs/python/tf/function for  more details. Encoded text:  [[5.4616475 1.6945957 0.        0.        0.        0.        0.    0.        0.        0.        0.        0.        0.        0.   0.        0.        1.0986123 1.0986123 1.0986123 0.        0.   0.        0.        0.        0.        0.        0.        0.   1.0986123 0.        0.        0.        0.        0.        0.   0.        1.0986123 1.0986123 0.        0.        0.       ]]  Training model... 1/1 [==============================] - 0s 363ms/step - loss: 6.8945  Calling end-to-end model on test string... Model output: tf.Tensor([[0.25758243]], shape=(1, 1), dtype=float32)

Important gotchas

Working with lookup layers with very large vocabularies

You may find yourself working with a very large vocabulary in a TextVectorization, a StringLookup layer, or an IntegerLookup layer. Typically, a vocabulary larger than 500MB would be considered "very large".

In such a case, for best performance, you should avoid using adapt(). Instead, pre-compute your vocabulary in advance (you could use Apache Beam or TF Transform for this) and store it in a file. Then load the vocabulary into the layer at construction time by passing the file path as the vocabulary argument.

Using lookup layers on a TPU pod or with ParameterServerStrategy.

There is an outstanding issue that causes performance to degrade when using a TextVectorizationStringLookup, or IntegerLookup layer while training on a TPU pod or on multiple machines via ParameterServerStrategy. This is slated to be fixed in TensorFlow 2.7.

\ \

:::info Originally published on the TensorFlow website, this article appears here under a new headline and is licensed under CC BY 4.0. Code samples shared under the Apache 2.0 License.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01449-%0,06
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0791+%5,46
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1487+%5,31
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Partager
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0,01428+%3,60
Solana
SOL$247,97+%1,32
Bitcoin
BTC$117.361,54+%0,94
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance