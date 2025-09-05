The People's Bank of China and eight other departments jointly issued the "Administrative Measures for Special Preventive Measures against Money Laundering (Draft for Comment)"

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the official website of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, along with eight other departments (including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the State Administration for Market Regulation), jointly issued the "Administrative Measures for Special Preventive Measures against Money Laundering (Draft for Comment)" and are now open for public comment. Feedback is welcome via email, letter, or fax, with the deadline being October 5, 2025. The measures aim to standardize anti-money laundering measures, implement relevant laws, and enhance international assessments.