The Philippines’ journey toward a tech-driven future

The Philippines stands at a pivotal crossroads—grappling with persistent challenges like corruption and environmental crises, yet quietly accelerating toward a future powered by technology. Far from being left behind in the global race toward digitalization, the country is actively embracing innovation, driven by both government support and private-sector collaboration.

At the recently held media launch of the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) explored how businesses in the Southeast Asian nation can be transformed by reimagining digital advancements.

The key industry players: DICT and DTI

At the media launch, Asec. Luis Miguel Planas from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) highlighted the importance of keeping pace with the adoption of global digital technology. He also emphasized the necessity of utilizing future-oriented tools.

“The theme ‘The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation’ captures the urgency of our time. We must act boldly and decisively to utilize the power of digital technology and keep up at the rapid development of emerging technologies such as AI,” Planas said.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Christina Roque stressed that the agency is striving to expand its presence in both local and global markets while “aggressively innovating products [and] embracing new tools.”

To date, DTI has been focused on developing digital tools for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications Technology is working to enhance the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

Plans to take into action

The Philippine government remains heavily reliant on paper-based transactions. Recently, the government introduced a one-stop shop platform called the eGov App, which integrates all government services into a single application. Unfortunately, not all Filipinos are taking advantage of this application.

“We cannot compete in the digital economy with analog systems,” Dennis Uy, Chairman of the event, says during the PBC&E’s media launch. Uy said the event would catalyze digital adoption and make a mark on national progress, confirming that the DTI and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) are investing in and researching cashless payment systems, e-commerce AI training, and other smart city initiatives.

The media launch also showcased the winners of the National Hackathon Championship, who received cash prizes for their innovative projects.

“What does the future of [the] ready Philippines look like?” Rev21 Labs CEO, Ron Puno, asked. “It’s a nation where young entrepreneurs launch startups that compete globally. It’s a country where technology bridges gaps in education, trade, healthcare and provides many opportunities.” As Uy has reiterated, these young startup founders are the future of the workforce.

The 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo will take place at the SMX Convention Center in Manila on October 20-21. Visit their website for more information about this groundbreaking event.

