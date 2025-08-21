‘The Pitt’ Sweeps With Four Wins; Kathy Bates Honored For Career Achievement

Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Amanda Marsalis, Noah Wyle attend “The Pitt” Press Line at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day at nya studios WEST on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of the 41st Annual TCA Awards, held virtually to recognize outstanding television programming and performances from the 2024–2025 season.

Among this year’s most celebrated titles were The Pitt, which dominated with four wins (including Program of the Year), Adolescence, The Studio, Doctor Who, The Traitors, and Sesame Street.

The TCA, comprised of approximately 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, honors excellence across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

Career Achievement Honors Go to Kathy Bates

The Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who at present stars in the successful reboot of legal drama Matlock on CBS.

“Your recognition means the world to me, and I’m grateful to all of the TCA members for this incredible honor. Your support and dedication to the television industry are invaluable, and I am truly humbled by your acknowledgment.,” said Bates in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Kathy Bates attends FYC event for “Matlock” hosted by CBS at Directors Guild Of America on May 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bridget Everett and Noah Wyle Honored

Bridget Everett received the Individual Achievement in Comedy award for her role as Sam Miller in the HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere.

“I am beyond grateful to be honored for this show, which has meant so much to me,” said Everett. “And I’m especially grateful to have the opportunity to thank you, the critics, who saw what we were trying to do from the very beginning.”

Noah Wyle earned Individual Achievement in Drama for his performance in HBO Max medical procedural drama The Pitt.

“It is an honor to be nominated, especially in that company, and it is incredibly gratifying to win. I’ve known a lot of you for a long time. You’ve written some lovely things about me through the years and about my shows—especially this one,” he said.

Noah Wyle attend “The Pitt” Press Line at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day at nya studios WEST on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Among the other winners were Peacock’s The Traitors, which won its second consecutive award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality. Apple TV+ industry satire The Studio was cited for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. And Adolescence on Netflix won in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Catherine O’Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz, creator/executive producer/writer/director Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn attend the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Studio” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The highly anticipated comedy debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images) Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Sesame Street, meanwhile, received the Heritage Award, recognizing its lasting impact on television and generations of viewers through educational programming.

Here is the full list of winners of the 41st Annual TCA Awards.

Program of the Year — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy — The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials — Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Individual Achievement in Drama — Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Individual Achievement in Comedy — Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information — Pee-wee as Himself (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch — SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality — The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming — Doctor Who (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming — Sesame Street (HBO)

Career Achievement Award – Kathy Bates

Heritage Award – Sesame Street