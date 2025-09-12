The Power of a Trading Journal to Turn Risk Into Reward

From panic sells to smart wins TheLuWizz · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

It was 3 AM when I found myself staring at a Bitcoin trade flashing red. My heart was racing, my palms sweaty. I panicked, hit sell, and locked in another painful loss.

Sound familiar? If you’ve been trading for a while, you probably know that feeling all too well.

For the longest time, I blamed the market.

I told myself. But deep down, I knew the truth: the problem wasn’t the market — it was me. I had no structure, no discipline, and no real system.

That’s when I discovered the simple tool that changed everything: a trading journal.

Why I Started Journaling My Trades

At first, I thought journaling was a waste of time. Why write things down when I could just remember them? But the reality was — I couldn’t.

I kept repeating the same mistakes: chasing Twitter hype, overtrading when bored, and risking too much after a winning streak.

Once I started logging my trades, the patterns became impossible to ignore. I realized I was consistently losing more at night, taking bigger risks after wins, and cutting…