The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the news that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins was "a rumor." According to their understanding, Jing Yaping's case did not involve bitcoin.

Recently, news that a disgraced female official mined 327 Bitcoins (worth approximately 150 million yuan) has garnered widespread attention. Online information suggests the "mining" official is Jing Yaping, the former director of the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development and Management Bureau. Multiple online videos indicate the news originated with a southwestern media outlet. When reporters contacted the outlet, a representative confirmed that the report was not original and had been "deleted."