PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.

The Radiant Capital attackers exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH, most of which has been deposited into TornadoCash.

Par : PANews
2025/09/28 10:25
DAI
DAI$0.9993+0.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,004.25-0.44%

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.07%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55-0.44%
ARK
ARK$0.4088-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
Partager
A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

The post A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tiger Research noted in a recent report that Avalanche is attracting significant interest in Asia, with institutional interest increasing. In a sign of this interest, South Korean cryptocurrency custody provider BDACS announced the launch of the country’s first Korean won-pegged stablecoin, KRW1, on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. In a post on his Avalanche X account, BDACS announced that it has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin, in collaboration with Woori Bank. Avalanche stated that KRW1 is currently in the pilot phase and that KRW1 represents an important step towards a regulated, bank-integrated digital currency in Korea. BDACS stated that they chose Avalanche for the reliability and security of the network in the public sector. Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale required to implement KRW1, and by connecting banks, institutions, and users, BDACS helps shape the future of Korea’s digital economy with KRW1. BDACS said it aims to position KRW1 as a globally used stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits, and plans to deploy the stablecoin in public sector applications such as payment systems for emergency relief payments. BDACS also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains to increase interoperability, adding that it is exploring potential collaborations with US dollar stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Avalanche is powering a new chapter in Korea’s digital economy. 🔺🇰🇷 BDACS, together with Woori Bank, has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin. Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated… pic.twitter.com/fSsH4si5zP — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) September 18, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-south-koreas-history-the-countrys-first-cryptocurrency-is-launching-they-will-use-this-altcoin-network/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003775+1.53%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01035-17.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:47
Partager
Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

The post Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we’re very much losing the plot. For those who aren’t well-versed on Bitcoin’s origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don’t think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, “How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?” What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: “Here’s a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don’t have to rely on financial products as much.” I don’t know whether or not we’ll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to “digital capital” instead of money — and that’s not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…
Threshold
T$0.01469-3.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.1057-0.76%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007601+4.62%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential