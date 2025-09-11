‘The Rings Of Power’ Teases A Powerful Season 3 Weapon In New Video

2025/09/11 19:54
The Rings Of Power

Credit: Amazon

The world is going crazy, but we can take comfort in knowing this one thing: The sea is always right.

I know this because I often talk to the sea. “What’s the answer to today’s Wordle?” I ask, staring out across the rippling water. “CORAL,” the sea replies. “How many chucks would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck would?” I ask as I walk barefoot along the beach. “42,” the sea replies. “What’s in my pocket?” We enjoy games of riddles together, it just so happens. “One of the rings of power,” the sea informs me. “Why is a raven like a writing desk?” I ask.

“You’re asking the wrong *#$&!#@ questions,” the sea replies.

“Fine, fine,” I say. “Will The Rings Of Power Season 3 be any good?”

A wave crashes at my feet and I can hear the sea chuckling, then chuckles turn to guffaws, then to boisterous howls. If you’ve never heard the sea laugh, it’s really quite startling. A dolphin breaks the surface a little further out, chittering wildly. A whale spouts off in the distance. Seagulls lift off the beach, startled by the sudden salty cacophony. Time passes and the sea settles down at last. “Don’t make me laugh,” the sea says.

The sea is always right.

But I digress. I’ve come here to point you in the direction of this new behind the scenes video posted by the official Rings Of Power Twitter/X account (which is @TheRingsofPower but just calls itself The Lord of the Rings for some reason). In it, we see the sword of the Faithful, Narsil, Elendil’s blade that is eventually broken during the battle against Sauron and is later reforged for Aragorn and named Anduril. As you can see, Amazon has kept the look of the blade (right) very similar to Jackson’s films (left). It’s an odd habit of the show, aping the movies despite coming from an entirely different studio. I don’t think it works; the new material suffers by comparison.

In the new behind the scenes video, we see a number of crew members walking along the beach (near the sea, which is always right, though in some shots is seen here on the left) and an actor holding the blade, which we have already been introduced to in the show’s second season, when Míriel gives Elendil the sword.

Still no word on when Season 3 of The Rings Of Power will return to Amazon but it’s unlikely we’ll see it before late summer 2026 or beyond. I’d ask the sea, but I think I’ve bothered it enough for one day.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/11/the-rings-of-power-teases-a-powerful-season-3-weapon-in-new-video/

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX's $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
