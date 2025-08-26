The Rise of Real-World Asset Tokenization: Why the Future of Investing Lies in Blockchain

Par : Medium
2025/08/26 18:03
RealLink
REAL$0.05754-2.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-4.30%

Real-world asset tokenization with NFTs is trending. Here’s what you need to know.

For decades, investing has been a game of access. The wealthiest investors gained entry to exclusive deals — prime real estate, franchises, and high-yield businesses — while everyone else was left on the sidelines. But blockchain is changing that.

The buzzword? Tokenization.

This emerging trend is not about speculative art or pixelated avatars. It’s about using blockchain to fractionalize real-world assets (RWAs) — from service apartments in Dubai to franchises in the food industry — so that anyone, anywhere, can invest in them.

And leading this charge is AxionVerse, a platform designed to make high-yield, revenue-generating assets accessible through NFT-backed investments.

What Is Real-World Asset Tokenization?

At its core, tokenization is the process of converting ownership rights in a real-world asset into a digital token on the blockchain. These tokens can represent anything:

  • A share in a service apartment rental business.
  • Partial ownership of a franchise.
  • A stake in a diversified…
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$848.65-1.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-1.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003449-2.95%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

The post Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise’s push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of …
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-0.88%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03598-1.01%
Chainlink
LINK$24.03-1.43%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/26 18:32
Partager
DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Sender
ASI$0.005312+7.44%
FET
FET$0.64-1.23%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

Bug Bounty Dex223

How to Read Financial Charts: A Beginner’s Guide to Technical Analysis