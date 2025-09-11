The Ryder Cup’s Most Memorable Moments

1991: General view of American supporters during the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, USA. The USA team won the event with a score of 14.5-13.5. \ Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/Allsport Getty Images

The Ryder Cup is known for its passionate fans, fierce competition, and the pride it stirs in its participating countries. Here are three of the most dynamic Ryder Cups throughout the years:

The War at the Shore (1991)

The 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course began under turbulent circumstances. The newly opened Pete Dye design, located on the South Carolina coast, had nearly been wiped away by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. The storm reshaped the coastline, forcing a rushed build and rebuild of the course. As the winds whipped across the seaside links-style layout, the competition heated up.

The tension proved as formidable as the hurricane, culminating in the final singles match between Germany’s Bernhard Langer and American Hale Irwin. With the Ryder Cup on the line, Langer faced a 6 foot putt on the 18th green. When he missed, the United States secured a victory.

1969: Ryder Cup Golf. Jack Nicklaus (left) and Tony Jacklin after halfing their match in the Ryder Cup at the Royal Birkdale Links. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

The Concession (1969)

The 1969 Ryder Cup was contested at Royal Birkdale in England. Having won five straight Ryder Cups and 12 of the last 13, the American team entered as the heavy favorite despite fielding a relatively inexperienced squad. Jack Nicklaus made his Ryder Cup debut, squaring off against a feisty Great Britain & Ireland side. Under captain Eric Brown, the GB&I team was even instructed not to help opponents search for lost balls. Tensions escalated further when American Ken Still began standing uncomfortably close to European players as they putted.

On the 18th hole of the final match, Nicklaus sank his par putt and then conceded Tony Jacklin’s short par putt, ensuring both the match and the Ryder Cup ended in a tie. This act of sportsmanship by Nicklaus was both controversial and applauded. Decades later, it inspired the creation of The Concession Golf Club, co-designed by Nicklaus and Jacklin.

MEDINAH, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Peter Hanson celebrate after Europe defeated the USA 14.5 to 13.5 to retain the Ryder Cup during the Singles Matches for The 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on September 30, 2012 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Getty Images

Miracle (or Murder) at Medinah (2012)

In 2012, the Ryder Cup came to Medinah Country Club near Chicago. On paper, the American team looked formidable, boasting Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and other stars. After taking a commanding 10–6 lead heading into Sunday singles, the U.S. seemed destined for victory.

Europe staged one of the greatest comebacks in Ryder Cup history, winning eight matches and halving another to clinch the Cup by half a point. Mickelson lost his singles match, while Woods halved his, sealing the American defeat. Europe’s team dedicated the victory to the late Seve Ballesteros, celebrating his legacy as they hoisted the trophy