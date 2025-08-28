The Sandbox Cuts 50% of Staff and Changes Leadership

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:59
Quick Highlights

  • The Sandbox to cut 50% of staff and revamp leadership.
  • Platform suffers low engagement despite $300M in funding.
  • New Base blockchain memecoin platform expected soon.

The Sandbox to Slash Workforce and Revamp Leadership Amid Low Engagement

Metaverse platform The Sandbox is set to cut more than 50% of its team and undergo a major leadership change, The Big Whale co-founder Gregory Raymond announced.

According to Raymond, project co-founders Sebastian Borges and Arthur Madrid no longer hold management positions. They will be replaced by Animoca Brands CEO Robbie Young, who will now lead The Sandbox.

Overall, the company plans to lay off more than half of its 250 employees and close offices in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and soon in Lyon.

Low User Engagement Drives Radical Overhaul

Raymond explained that the sweeping changes are a response to low platform engagement. Despite $300 million invested over the past eight years, The Sandbox now has just a few hundred daily active users — most of which are bots.

The co-founder also revealed that a new platform for memecoins on the Base blockchain is expected to launch soon, signaling a strategic pivot for the company.

SAND Token Struggles Amid Shakeup

The SAND project token has fallen about 97% from its all-time high and is currently trading near $0.28, reflecting investor concerns over the platform’s declining activity.

The Sandbox SAND Price. Source: CoinGecko

The changes mark a critical moment for The Sandbox as it seeks to regain momentum and reshape its role in the evolving metaverse landscape.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10765/half-of-the-sandbox-team-out-as-platform-faces-low-engagement

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
Kanye West's YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
