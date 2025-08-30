The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:18
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-2.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.713-5.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018327-2.95%
Altcoins

Ethereum-based metaverse game The Sandbox (SAND) has pushed back against reports suggesting its founders were sidelined and the company is shrinking operations.

Recent media claims alleged that co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget had been removed from management, that Animoca Brands’ Robby Yung had quietly stepped in as CEO, and that the firm had laid off more than half its staff while shuttering several offices.

Official Response From The Sandbox

In a statement this week, The Sandbox team said the reports misrepresented the facts. Madrid remains CEO of The Sandbox, while Borget has shifted into a global ambassador role to represent the platform internationally. Meanwhile, Yung — Animoca’s head of investments — was formally appointed as The Sandbox’s new CEO, though the company emphasized he has been closely involved with the project since Animoca merged with Sandbox in 2018.

The developers also acknowledged structural changes, noting a push toward a leaner team focused on AI-powered game development and ecosystem operations. Some offices have indeed closed, but most were described as small freelancer-run hubs. The company still maintains nine official locations worldwide.

Commitment to the Ecosystem

The Sandbox and Animoca reaffirmed that they are not winding down the project. The SAND token, LAND sales, and NFT ecosystem will continue as before, with the broader mission of empowering creators unchanged.

“The Sandbox is not closing,” the statement stressed. “We remain fully committed to building and expanding the platform.”

Despite the rumors, developers say the project is still pursuing growth, with new initiatives aimed at scaling creator tools and integrating AI into the metaverse experience.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/the-sandbox-isnt-shutting-down-heres-whats-really-happening/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-5.96%
dYdX
DYDX$0.604-3.83%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Partager
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,547.58-3.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07082-0.35%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2692-4.50%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Partager
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.071-2.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02594-2.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role