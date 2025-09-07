The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 12:44
Union
U$0.00962-2.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.12257+2.26%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21525+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018154-13.67%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00465-3.28%
Key Points:
  • SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to tackle international fraud.
  • Aims to protect investors by targeting foreign fraud schemes.
  • Focuses on crypto manipulation and market gatekeepers.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a Cross-Border Task Force on September 5, 2025, targeting international transactional fraud affecting U.S. investors.

This initiative emphasizes safeguarding market integrity amidst foreign crypto market schemes, particularly “pump and dump,” influencing compliance and regulatory actions across global financial landscapes.

SEC Enhances Fraud Enforcement with New Task Force

Established by the SEC, the Cross-Border Task Force will investigate potential violations of U.S. securities laws. These efforts involve scrutinizing foreign companies and intermediaries, particularly those engaged in crypto market manipulation, such as “pump and dump” schemes. The task force, spearheaded by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, represents a concerted effort to consolidate investigative resources.

Changes initiated by the task force include heightened scrutiny of “gatekeepers,” such as auditors and underwriters, facilitating foreign company access to U.S. markets. The task force’s focus on crypto assets emphasizes the need to uphold market integrity and investor protection, with immediate implications for foreign jurisdiction compliance.

Market reactions to the SEC’s announcement have been measured, with no immediate statements from major crypto industry figures. However, Chairman Paul Atkins reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to preventing bad actors from exploiting international borders, underscoring the agency’s determination to prosecute fraudulent activities affecting U.S. investors.

Historical SEC Actions Against Cross-Border Fraud

Did you know? The SEC previously stepped up enforcement against cross-border fraud during the early 2010s to address China-based reverse mergers and ICO frauds. This led to heightened regulatory oversight and delistings in the years that followed.

As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,295.56, with a market cap of formatNumber(518496281782, 2) and 13.60% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume dipped formatNumber(18692576774, 2) compared to the previous day. Price movements reflect negative short-term trends, but long-term growth remains strong, with a 72.31% increase over 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research group anticipate that the task force’s actions might affect foreign crypto companies’ ability to access U.S. markets. The increased regulatory focus is expected to lead to a shift in compliance requirements, potentially influencing both technological innovations and investor strategies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/sec-task-force-cross-border-fraud/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8232+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018151-13.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272+0.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Partager
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.74-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Partager
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06012-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.12257+2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start