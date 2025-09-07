The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud

Key Points: SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to tackle international fraud.

Aims to protect investors by targeting foreign fraud schemes.

Focuses on crypto manipulation and market gatekeepers.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a Cross-Border Task Force on September 5, 2025, targeting international transactional fraud affecting U.S. investors.

This initiative emphasizes safeguarding market integrity amidst foreign crypto market schemes, particularly “pump and dump,” influencing compliance and regulatory actions across global financial landscapes.

SEC Enhances Fraud Enforcement with New Task Force

Established by the SEC, the Cross-Border Task Force will investigate potential violations of U.S. securities laws. These efforts involve scrutinizing foreign companies and intermediaries, particularly those engaged in crypto market manipulation, such as “pump and dump” schemes. The task force, spearheaded by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, represents a concerted effort to consolidate investigative resources.

Changes initiated by the task force include heightened scrutiny of “gatekeepers,” such as auditors and underwriters, facilitating foreign company access to U.S. markets. The task force’s focus on crypto assets emphasizes the need to uphold market integrity and investor protection, with immediate implications for foreign jurisdiction compliance.

Market reactions to the SEC’s announcement have been measured, with no immediate statements from major crypto industry figures. However, Chairman Paul Atkins reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to preventing bad actors from exploiting international borders, underscoring the agency’s determination to prosecute fraudulent activities affecting U.S. investors.

Historical SEC Actions Against Cross-Border Fraud

Did you know? The SEC previously stepped up enforcement against cross-border fraud during the early 2010s to address China-based reverse mergers and ICO frauds. This led to heightened regulatory oversight and delistings in the years that followed.

As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,295.56, with a market cap of formatNumber(518496281782, 2) and 13.60% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume dipped formatNumber(18692576774, 2) compared to the previous day. Price movements reflect negative short-term trends, but long-term growth remains strong, with a 72.31% increase over 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research group anticipate that the task force’s actions might affect foreign crypto companies’ ability to access U.S. markets. The increased regulatory focus is expected to lead to a shift in compliance requirements, potentially influencing both technological innovations and investor strategies.