The SEC plans to overhaul information disclosure rules for listed companies, while Trump also calls for a shift from quarterly to semi-annual reporting.

PANews reported on September 19th that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins announced on Friday that the agency will move forward with a comprehensive reform of investor disclosure rules for public companies. The same week the SEC announced this, Trump posted on social media that the SEC should change the frequency of public company financial reporting from "quarterly" to "semi-annual." Atkins stated, "Now is the time to examine the various channels through which information is obtained, how it is disseminated, and what disclosure methods are appropriate for practical use." He noted that many investors gain more information from earnings calls than from quarterly financial reports. Atkins also agreed with Trump, who has criticized the "quarterly reporting system for causing executives and management to focus excessively on short-term profits."